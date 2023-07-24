Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (4)

Introducing a new character isn’t as easy as it sounds. And when it’s done badly, figuring out how to salvage that character is almost impossible. Why? Well, let’s just say soap fans aren’t the most forgiving people on the planet when it comes to stuff like that. And yes, we’re including ourselves in that particular critique.

Which is why we were completely blown away when, while watching a recent episode of The Young and the Restless, it struck us how much we like Audra.

As character introductions go, Audra’s was downright awful. The newbie blew into town as a spoiler for Noah and Allie, a couple we barely knew and certainly hadn’t become heavily invested in. It was hinted that maybe Audra, who claimed to have had a miscarriage, was lying and that she’d suddenly spring a secret child on Noah. For a while, we even speculated that perhaps Mariah and Tessa would wind up unwittingly adopting Noah’s child… a situation absolutely nobody wanted, by the way.

We were pretty much ready to write both Audra and portrayer off. But a funny thing happened over the next few months. Right before our eyes, Audra went and became one of the best characters on the canvas. Sure, we didn’t really understand her deal with Nate (although it did ultimately land her in the proverbial catbird seat. But before long, she’d developed a deliciously delightful habit of slinking into a scene and, with a few well placed twists of her barely-concealed knife, making it a thousand times more interesting.

Better still, Silver has revealed herself to be the kind of actress we can’t look away from. It’s not simply the way she delivers her lines, but the way in which she has Audra react to what other people say. Audra’s recent conversations with a tipsy Tucker were a masterclass in subtle playfulness.

Then Audra went and hooked up with Kyle. From the moment their alter egos began flirting at the jazz club, Michael Mealor and Silver gave the pairing the kind of on-screen chemistry that causes TV screens to melt. The fact that it’s pushing all of Summer’s buttons is something of a bonus, given that the slow-but-steady destruction of “Skyle” has been intriguing to watch.

So what comes next? Well, it seems pretty natural to assume that Audra might soon find herself carrying an Abbott heir. Would an ambitious, upwardly mobile woman such as herself likely be using birth control to prevent an accidental pregnancy from derailing her plans? Possibly. But she might also tell herself that in today’s world, a woman can have it all… including the baby of a guy who shares her ambitions and ties her to one of the most powerful families in town!

She could also wind up tied to the other most powerful family — this town has a plethora of them — by revealing that yup, she really did have Noah’s baby after their tryst in London. Perhaps she gave that child up, but the adoptive parents are no longer in the picture. (Of course, the real probably with this story would be that the biggest “drama” it would create is trouble for Noah and Allie, whom we have very little investment in and aren’t even on the canvas at the moment.)

Either way, a baby — be it from the past or about to shake up the present — would definitely put Audra in the driver’s seat. And clearly, that’s exactly where she wants to be, by any means necessary!

Something tells us not everyone will be on board with our Audra love… but will she eventually make her way onto our list of daytime’s most divisive characters, which you can check out below?