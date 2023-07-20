Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (3)

Young & Restless’ Sharon was understandably shocked to learn that Cameron had bequeathed his company to her. (Then again, what would be the appropriate going-away present from a psycho who brutally beat you, threatened to blow up your daughter and killed her cat?) As she warmed to the idea of being an exec — hey, why should she be the only person in Genoa City without their own big business? — we, on the other hand, started to get chills.

Tense ‘Present’

Cameron was not the sort of creep who did anything without an ulterior motive. And if he couldn’t have Sharon — and his death made sure of that — he’d want to know that she’d continue thinking of him for the rest of her life. And no, not by wheeling and dealing as the boss lady of his company, either!

What we suspect is that Cameron does have an actual heir out there somewhere. Sharon mentioned to Chance that the monster didn’t have any family. But that’s “any family that she knows of.” He could have a kid that he’s been secretly supporting all these years — perhaps a byproduct of his affair with Sharon’s treacherous ex-bestie Grace (Bold & Beautiful star Jennifer Gareis). And he could have made arrangements in the event of his death for Junior to emerge from the shadows just when Sharon is getting her sea legs at Kirsten Incorporated and stake his own claim to the company.

A Chip Off the Old Block?

Mind you, Junior won’t have to be a madman like Daddy Dearest. Though mom Grace is a conniver through and through, Junior has a mind of his own — and a heart. And although he shows up in Genoa City with plans to take away Sharon’s new passion project and mess with the head of her daughter, Faith, he finds that he really likes her. He doesn’t want to end up giving her nightmares but invading her sweetest dreams.

It would be a great part for a young actor like Days of Our Lives alums Tanner Stine (ex-Joey) or Mike Manning (ex-Charlie) and a golden opportunity to introduce someone new to the canvas who isn’t an Abbott or a Newman.

What do you think? Is there more to Cameron’s “gift” than meets the eye? On your way to the comments, review the baddie’s litany of sins in the below photo gallery.