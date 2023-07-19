Credit: Courtesy of Jane Jackson

Over the years, Kate Linder has become almost as well known for her annual “Tea With Friends” event as she is for playing The Young and the Restless‘ Esther. But she admits that this year’s event was definitely special. “My favorite memory from this year’s tea is how excited everyone was to be back in person after so many years!’

As always, this year’s event — held on June 4 in Toronto’s Beanfield Centre — featured special guests, autograph, question-and-answer sessions and lots of laughs. Best of all, despite having been postponed due to Covid (and done online as opposed to in person the past few years), the 2023 event allowed everyone to come together in the flesh.

“This event is extremely special,” Linder told us, “because we’ve been doing it for 25 years and counting. We have raised so much money and helped so many people.” And the best is yet to come. “I can’t wait for next year’s!”

This year’s attendees got to hang out with not only Linder, but her fellow Genoa City residents Cait Fairbanks (Tessa), Brytni Sarpy (Elena) and Bryton James (Devon).

Now, if this was just an occasion for fans to hang out with their faves, that would be well and good. However, the whole thing — including the both silent and live auction — is actually a fundraiser designed to help children living with disabilities who benefit from the March of Dimes Canada’s Conductive Education program.

The night before the event, Linder joined her co-stars for a special dinner. Then, the next day, the fun began. When it came time for the auction, Jacqui Monig placed the winning bid for an opportunity to have her photo taken with the cast and run right here on Soaps.com. (Congrats, Jacqui… and a special shout-out to Scott Grondin Photography for snapping the winning pic below!)

As it turns out, Moniq also placed the winning bid for one of two set tours, which means she’ll be getting to see Genoa City the way few people ever do.

One very special guest in attendance? Mira Grondin, daughter of photographer Scott, who was the youngest person in attendance. Turns out she’s been to several teas over the years… and even calls Linder “Auntie Kate!”

Another item up for bid during the silent auction was a painting done by Christian Julies LeBlanc (Michael). The subject of said painting? The tea cup favored by the late Jeanne Cooper (Katherine) and the favorite flower of Linder’s late husband, Ron.

While this year’s tea was the last which will benefit March of Dimes Canada’s program, next years will raise money for the Canadian Abilities Foundation. Although it’s too early to have most of the details ironed out, those wanting preliminary information can send an email to tickets@canadacares.org.

