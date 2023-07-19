Credit: John Paschal/JPI

When you’re as rich and powerful as the Newmans are on The Young and the Restless, philanthropy is a part of the lifestyle. Of course, all they’ve got to do is write a giant check and take the tax write-off, but every now and then, Nikki takes a more personal touch and throws a big gala for some cause or other — or to celebrate Genoa City’s Bicentennial!

Of course, these things rarely go as planned in Genoa City, which is why it’s a good thing Melody Thomas Scott is stepping out of the fictional town and into the real world to tackle a philanthropy role with a fundraising effort of her own! The actress is traveling to Jamestown, New York on August 15 to raise money for the Lucille Ball Little Theatre of Jamestown — the birthplace of the legendary, beloved redhead!

Thomas Scott will take the stage at the theatre for a one-night-only fundraising event, “Always Young & Restless: An Evening with Melody Thomas Scott,” where she’ll share photos and videos of her Hollywood life and answer fan questions during a Q&A. Plus, Nikki’s portrayer will even have autographed copies of her autobiography on sale, and 100% of the proceeds are going to the theatre!

“An opportunity like this has never happened before for Little Theatre,” shared Holly Weston, board president of the Lucille Ball Little Theatre of Jamestown. A veteran television actress who has been part of our daytime TV viewing lives for decades has reached out to us and offered to come to Jamestown and present a show and a reception — all at her own expense and with all proceeds benefitting the Lucille Ball Little Theatre.”

Longtime Young & Restless devotees are probably well aware of how long Nikki’s portrayer has been a fan of Lucille Ball and her work. Heck, and has joyfully celebrated the Hollywood legend on her social media.

“I’ve admired Lucille Ball my entire life and am so looking forward to raising money for the Lucille Ball Little Theatre,” Scott shared. “It’s a great opportunity to both support the arts and honor Lucy, a legendary Jamestown native who’s kept the world laughing for more than 70 years.”

Limited fans will even be able to get some one-on-one time with Thomas Scott at a special gala reception and take part in a silent auction of Young & Restless memorabilia all to raise funds for the Little Theatre.

“ I always enjoy spending time with my fans who have been so loyal to me and ‘Nikki’ all these years,” the actress shared of the opportunity to do some good and hang with the fans.

Tickets to both events are now on sale only at www.LBLTJ.com and will be held for pick up at the theatre box office the evening of the show.

