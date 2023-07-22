Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Tessa Porter is no longer a pot-stirrer on Young & Restless now that she’s settled down with a wife and kid, but her portrayer Cait Fairbanks is picking up the slack in that department. While enjoying a little bit of downtime on a beach, the star and her boyfriend apparently “traumatized” another couple!

Fairbanks, who is dating drummer Jay Rudolph, appears to have taken a trip overseas with him while Tessa languishes on the backburner taking care of the baby.

Young & Restless viewers have seen Mariah in recent weeks, as she counsels Kyle on his troubles with Summer, but Tessa has been MIA and we can only assume she’s throwing herself into her new role as mama to wee Aria.

While on vacay, Fairbanks logged onto social media to drop a naughty photo from the scene of the “crime”, for which she playfully apologized: “Sorry to the other American couple we traumatized on the beach.”

What were they doing that caused a shake-up? Why, they were “napping nakey”, to use Fairbanks’ words. The star posted a cute accompanying photo of her on the beach teasing said nakedness — wearing nothing but a bucket hat.

Of course, going topless is an accepted practice overseas and there are also many beaches where it’s cool to doff your swimsuits entirely… but perhaps this wasn’t a place where it was expected given the reaction they got!

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a penchant for enjoying the free feeling of wearing less from Fairbanks. She shared a photo of herself swimming “au naturel” back on New Year’s.

And another one of her removing her wet dress after dancing in the rain back in January.

We love to get a glimpse of Fairbanks, who is missed as Tessa onscreen. What do you think the songstress’ next storyline should be? Let us know in the comment section.

