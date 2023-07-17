Credit: CBS screenshot

Fed up with his offspring, Young & Restless’ Victor Newman called Nick, Adam, Victoria, and her right-hand man Nate, together to read them the riot act at the ranch. The Mustache informed them that he would be calling the shots from now on, but in a twisty aside near the end of the episode it was revealed that his decision played right into his daughter’s power-hungry hands. Now what?

After summoning his children to the ranch, Victor complained about Victoria refusing to buy McCall when he wanted her to, making it necessary for him to buy the failing company with his personal funds. Determined to hand the enterprise to Adam to run, Victor was bound and bent to have his way.

What Victor wants, Victor gets, so fast-forward to Adam being installed as CEO of McCall Unlimited… where he declared war on Victoria’s Newman Media, his former stomping grounds.

His father couldn’t have foreseen Sally losing her and Adam’s baby, which, along with the redhead’s rejection, fueled Adam’s discontent. Channeling his dark mood into work, he set out to take over the media division he felt should have been his all along.

Victoria, meanwhile, has remained unbothered, even after turfing her brother Nick out of his executive position to hand it to her boy toy, Nate. She appeared rattled when Victor called the unexpected meeting, but apparently, his power move wasn’t a total surprise.

After Victor informed the group that he would be calling the shots and declared that McCall (renamed Adustus Inc by Adam) would come back under the Newman umbrella as he originally intended, and that Nick and Adam would run it together, Adam walked out. Not exactly shocking as he’s absolutely not a fan of being told what to do by anyone, especially his father.

Victoria held her reaction until she got back to the office and was alone with Nate. They then toasted to things going exactly the way she’d hoped. Say what?!

Being Victor’s mini-me when it comes to business, Victoria had apparently predicted her father’s next move, which was to intervene and quash Adam’s threatened war. Thrilled with the new developments, Victoria and Nate reveled in the knowledge that McCall was coming back to them at no cost and seemingly Adam-free to boot.

We can’t help but think that Victoria’s celebration may be short-lived, however, if she tries any further strong-arm tactics (and you know she will as she currently feels she’s unstoppable). Victor seemingly played into her hands but it’s a well-known fact that he is always ten steps ahead of everyone else.

Victoria may be moving like the proverbial cat who swallowed the canary at the moment but there’s just no way she’s duped The Great Victor Newman. That’s simply not a thing. This means the comeuppance Eric Braeden teased for Victoria may still be ahead. Will Victoria’s cocky behavior lead to her ultimately being fired?!

Is Victor onto Victoria or does he have a blind spot where she’s concerned? What do you think will happen next under the Newman umbrella? Let us know in the comment section.

