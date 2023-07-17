Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Hot on the heels of Young & Restless’ Sharon finding out she was the sole recipient of Cameron Kirsten’s tech company following his death, there’s another new plot twist in her life. A flirtation that’s been simmering between her and Detective Chance Chancellor is about to heat up… but then what?!

After stabbing the unhinged Kirsten to death during the stand-off that ensued after he took Faith captive and held Sharon at knifepoint while trying to make Nick choose which of them would die, Sharon assured her ex-husband that not only was she dealing with the trauma fine, but she felt more alive than she had since she lost Rey.

This week, Chance is the lucky recipient of her newfound passion for life… and, indeed, her passion for him.

When Chance shows up at the coffee house for his customary late-night bevy, he’s stunned to hear that Sharon was left Kirsten Incorporated and intends to keep it and use it for good.

Chance lets her know how impressed he is, per SOD, and before they know it, they’re in a clinch. Yep, all of those months of flirtation and a “whirlwind of feelings” finally come to a head in a passionate kiss… but that’s not all.

Once the liplock opens the floodgates, it’s a no-brainer to keep going. Watch for Sharon to pull Chance into the backroom of Crimson Lights, where the build-up of sexual tension between them leads to a hot hookup.

What remains to be seen is where things will go after they have sex. Will the interlude fuel the fire of their ardor or will it cool their jets?

One thing is certain, if they keep seeing one another it’s gonna get messy almost instantly.

Why? Chance has become an unlikely confident for the beautiful Summer Newman, who is about to discover that her estranged husband Kyle is sleeping with soap vixen, Audra. She’ll almost certainly seek comfort in Chance’s understanding arms.

At one point we wondered if a totally unexpected new love triangle would come of this, but now we’re not so sure.

Sharon may be surprised to find herself dealing with a younger rival for Chance’s affections should Summer begin to monopolize his time, but the fact is she’ll be up to her eyebrows in exes. Specifically, the Newman brothers.

Victor’s about to make a power move, which could shake up the situation at McCall Unlimited, but either way, Sharon has a company to helm and has been seeking a merger with the media firm. It seems a foregone conclusion that she’ll end up working in some capacity with either Adam, Nick, or both.

This is bound to be unsettling for Chance, who may find himself with two protective exes to contend with… if not a romantic rival.

Yes, folks, whatever happens after Sharon and Chance make love, it’s guaranteed to get messy… and fast!

