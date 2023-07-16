Young & Restless Preview: Summer Calls Out Hubby Kyle’s Mistress!
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of July 17 – 21, Summer goes after Audra. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
As Kyle continued to find himself in Audra’s bed, and tantalized by her proposal that he jump ship over to Newman Media with her, Phyllis was stunned to learn Summer’s marriage was in shambles. Meeting with her daughter, she wanted to help her fix her marriage, but Summer told her no! Summer said she was in this mess because of her mother. Phyllis was determined to make things right and finally turned herself in when it seemed Tucker had helped her find a way out of the charges that she was going to face.
Summer later found Kyle and Audra looking very chummy at Neil’s jazz lounge, which is where their affair began and has been carrying on. She finally confronted the two of them about looking rather cozy.
Coming up, Summer pushes Kyle to admit that he slept with Audra. When he finally confesses that he did, Summer slaps him across the face!
Summer later confronts Audra, and asks if Kyle was another random hook-up to her, or did she have her sights set on her husband and his money. Audra asks what it matters how she and Kyle started. Summer reminds her, “It matters because Kyle and I are still married!”
What say you viewers, what should Summer’s next move be?
Keep an eye out for new Young & Restless spoilers to learn who gives Audra some advice, and what Nick and Adam decide.
Video: Young & Restless/YouTube