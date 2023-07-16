Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Get ready for cuteness overload, because The Young and the Restless star Melissa Claire Egan just shared the very first picture of her newly-arrived son! “Welcome to the world sweet boy,” the accompanying caption read, and you could practically feel the joy emanating from the post.

“Meet Jake Joseph Katrosar,” she captioned the Instagram photo of herself, handsome hubby Matt Katrosar and the latest addition to their family. She revealed that Jake made his way into their loving arms on Friday, July 14. “A few weeks early, but we’re so happy to have you and call you ours and love you forever!

This is the couple’s second child, so he’ll have a big brother in Caden, who was born in August of 2021.

If Egan’s spouse looks familiar, you probably caught his cameos on the soap she’s called home since the summer of 2006. (Previous to that, she’d played good-girl-gone-bad Annie on All My Children.) In November of 2020, Katrosar briefly swung by Genoa City long enough for his unnamed character to kidnap Chelsea. A few short weeks later, he appeared again, this time as an EMT.

No, Katrosar isn’t an actor by trade. But he was pressed into service when two different scenes required physical contact during the height of Covid. “This was so fun, having my babe back on set with me again,” the actress said upon his second visit. “Hoping next time, he’s Chelsea’s doctor or dentist,” she joked.

Although it’s safe to assume Chelsea will soon disappear from Genoa City in order to accommodate Egan’s maternity leave, there’s no word yet as to how the character’s absence will be explained. Might the “new challenge” that spoilers indicate Chelsea will undertake on Friday, July 21, give us a clue as to her fate?

Want to see more happy families? Check out the below gallery, featuring photos of soap stars and their children… some of whom, we’ve had the pleasure of watching grow up over the years!