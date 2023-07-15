Credit: CBS screenshot

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of July 17 – 21, Heather makes a request of Christine. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

Seeing Adam throwing himself into business at the newly acquired McCall, Sharon came up with an idea to help her heartbroken friend. She suggested they combine McCall and Kirsten’s companies and become partners. He felt Sharon was just on another mission to save him from himself, but agreed to consider her idea. Sharon later attempted to bring Nick on board with her vision, having all three of them working together. Coming up, Sharon’s newfound focus seems to impress a certain someone. Chance tells Sharon, “I love seeing you this way.” Suddenly, they’re kissing.

Phyllis was back in her wig disguise to meet with Michael about her case. She knew Summer’s marriage had ended, blamed Diane, was tired of hiding out, and was determined to finish what she started. Later, Heather appeared at Phyllis’ suite and revealed Daniel sent her to take over her case, as Michael had to go help Gloria in Singapore. Phyllis wasn’t happy but knew this was her only shot. With Tucker securing the ambulance driver Carson to help vindicate Phyllis, Heather called Chance to let him know that Phyllis was ready to turn herself in. Chance soon arrived to arrest her. Coming up, Heather meets with Christine and says, “All I’m asking is that you keep an open mind. Don’t let your hatred for Phyllis keep you from doing the right thing.”

And as their marriage continued to crumble, Summer was shocked to enter Neil’s club, only to spot Kyle and Audra looking very close. After Audra left, Summer and Kyle argued over his involvement with Audra, who she reminded him was her brother’s sketchy ex. Kyle retorted, “Maybe I have a type after all!” Next week, in the middle of the club, Summer jumps up from their table and exclaims to Kyle, “Dammit! Just admit that you slept with Audra. You can give me that much at least!” Kyle warns, “I am not doing this here.” Undeterred, Summer presses, “Just yes or no! Say it!” Kyle cautions, “Summer…” She hollers, “Tell me the truth!”

What do you think fans, will Phyllis come out unscathed? And what are your thoughts on Sharon’s new company, and romance?

