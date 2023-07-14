Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

As Dolly Parton said in the movie Steel Magnolias, “laughter through tears is my favorite emotion!” So we totally get that even as the entertainment industry was dealing with the crippling combo of writers and actors going on strike, Greg Rikaart wanted to take a moment to mark a major milestone.

“I’m aware that this may seem a bit tone deaf today, given the start of the SAG-AFTRA trike,” he wrote on Instagram. “But it’s okay to celebrate the good while being fired up to fight what’s unjust.” Plus, as he explained, “daytime operates under a different [contract] so here goes… “

As it turns out, it was 20 years ago this week that, as the actor himself put it, “this yahoo debuted on The Young and the Restless.” He was, of course, playing the role that he still occupies to this day, that of Kevin Fisher. What we suspect even he couldn’t have predicted was that two decades later, he would be metaphorically jetting back and forth between that show’s Genoa City and Days of Our Lives‘ Salem, where he now also plays Leo!

More: Is there more to Dimitri than meets the eye?

“Feeling lots of gratitude as I celebrate two decades of work on two soaps with hundreds of fantastic collaborators,” he continued, adding a big shout-out to the fans of both dramas.

His post received, of course, a whole lot of love from both fans and his co-stars. Our personal favorite? Christel Khalil commenting, “Miss our scenes of you giving me chlamydia!” (She’s referring, of course, to the long-ago storyline in which Kevin, then a far darker character, took advantage of a young Lily and ultimately gave her a sexually transmitted disease.)

More: Is Y&R revising a controversial couple?

Although initially a loner, Kevin was eventually revealed to be Michael’s half brother, with their mom, Gloria, eventually becoming the third member of the family unit. “Michael was the straight man. Kevin was the ne’er do well. Gloria was the mastermind,” he told TVInsider.

Now, he continued, “I have two great roles on two great shows. I have so much gratitude for the fans. If it weren’t for them and their investment in Kevin and Leo, neither of them would still be around!”

After hitting the comments to congratulate Rikaart on such an amazing milestone, check out the gallery below in which we take a closer look at the Fisher-Baldwin clan and their crazy adventures!