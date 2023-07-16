Credit: Bjoern Kommerell

On Young & Restless, Phyllis’ favorite pastime is scheming and stirring the pot, but the star who plays her is known for her love of something entirely different. Yes, Stafford is an amazing mom, a businesswoman, and often takes time to pitch in to help her favorite charities and causes, but we’re talking about her love of sports.

An avid fan of NHL hockey, Stafford can often be seen representing her team in L.A. Kings merch, but she’s also one of the many sports fans who were touched by a near tragedy in the NFL football world last season.

Even those who don’t follow football likely became aware of the name Damar Hamlin, as social media absolutely blew up when the Buffalo Bills player suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during a primetime game. It was shocking, sudden, and terrifying for spectators, but especially for Hamlin’s teammates and the players on the opposing team, the Cincinnati Bengals, who were left stunned by the frightening turn of events.

The Bills’ training staff performed CPR on Hamlin on the field as his gravely concerned teammates kneeled, paced, and shed tears. Eventually, he was taken to a hospital in Cinncinati were he began a slow process of recovery. Miraculously, Hamlin was recently cleared to return to the game and to the team he loves.

The Bill’s training staff was honored for saving Hamlin’s life in an ESPYs awards ceremony this week, and the man himself was on hand to introduce them to the stage. Young & Restless’ Stafford shared the emotional video, in which Hamlin breaks down in tears more than once during the clip. She simply stated, “This is beautiful,” with a sobbing emoji.

The video will almost certainly bring tears to your eyes. It did ours. Watch it below:

This is beautiful 😭 https://t.co/5iSAQUEIpJ — Michelle Stafford (@TheRealStafford) July 13, 2023

