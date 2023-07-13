Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Shake-ups have been the order of the day on Young & Restless lately, and another one could be looming if we’re reading the possibilities of a recent development correctly. After all, when a soap couple is suddenly thrust into the orbit of a single person, there’s always the possibility of a love triangle developing. But this one would mean revisiting a controversial storyline from the past. Would they?

One of those shake-ups we referred to was the split between Summer and Kyle. Summer is holed up at the Genoa City Athletic Club anticipating that the rift will be temporary, but viewers have a little more information than she does.

Despite spying Kyle and Audra with their heads together at the GCAC bar, Summer still has no inkling that they’re already sleeping together. Moreover, we predict that Kyle’s latest move will spell the end of his marriage to Phyllis’s daughter for good (or at least for a while).

That means Summer will be single and, eventually, ready to mingle — or at least have revenge sex with someone.

Many fans have been predicting (or hoping) that Summer will get together with Chance, who is perhaps Genoa City’s most eligible bachelor right now, having just come off a shake-up of his own when his wife Abby cheated on him with Devon.

Summer and Chance have established a weird bond considering he’s looking to arrest her mother these days, but he emerged as a concerned, if not downright protective, party to her grief when they all believed Phyllis had been killed. Most recently, she confessed her role in her mother’s shenanigans to Chance and tentatively declared them friends.

And while the writers may “go there” with these two once Kyle’s extracurriculars have been revealed, another possibility has just reared its arguably ugly head.

Summer has asked Chelsea Lawson to fill her former position at Marchetti as she takes Kyle’s CEO seat after his departure. On the surface, this seems like another round of musical jobs — and a much-needed one since, let’s face it, few were enthused with the writers penning Chelsea as a video game developer. But Chelsea may end up sorry she ever agreed to return to the world of fashion.

Why?

Chelsea’s in a relatively new relationship with an old flame (and the man she once raped, but that’s another story) and the new job will inevitably have her, Summer, and Billy interacting on a constant basis. On a soap, this is always a recipe for a… love triangle.

As many Young & Restless fans will undoubtedly recall, Summer and Billy have a particularly thorny history. Summer developed a huge crush on the Abbott when he was dating her mother and pursued him relentlessly (as she was not happy with Phyllis at the time). Billy rebuffed her advances… until he didn’t.

When Billy discovered Phyllis had cheated with her ex-husband Nick, he got his revenge on the redhead by taking her daughter to bed.

The whole storyline had a certain level of ick and proved to be controversial for many fans… which ironically, may make it an appealing plot twist to revisit. Cause if they’re looking to do shake-ups, this would certainly qualify.

Summer and Billy developing an attraction could send Chelsea into another spiral just when she’s improved so much, and can you imagine the reaction from Jack, who just turfed his own son from the company to avoid uncomfortable situations in the workplace?! Phyllis would go nuts, and even Kyle would have to take notice given that he helped Summer to get past that chapter of her life previously.

Billy has been the voice of reason at Jabot lately but that just means he’s due to screw-up colossally again… and throwing him, Chelsea, and Summer together in a storyline — with Summer about to go into a tailspin when she finds out Kyle’s with Audra — provides the perfect opportunity.

Do you think Young & Restless would “go there” again with Summer and Billy? Let us know in the comment section.

Look back over Summer’s life and loves in the photo gallery below.