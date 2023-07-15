Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (5)

You know the old saying: If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. So The Young and the Restless swung and missed with the character of Tara Locke. It didn’t seem to know whether she was a good girl or bad, a vixen or a victim, and as a result, we reacted to her in much the same way that we do commercials: Our eyes glazed over, and our thoughts went to, “What’s for dinner?”

But that doesn’t mean that the show should give up on the idea of Tara. She’s uniquely positioned to tear apart all of Genoa City. All that need be done is write her with a sharper pen and cast an actress who can play the fine line between somewhat wicked and outright desperate.

Two Heads Are Better Than One

Imagine the fireworks if, just as Phyllis was redoubling her attacks on Diane, Tara was sprung from prison and made a beeline back to Genoa City. Considering the enemy of her enemy her friend, Tara might immediately team up with Diane to take down the holier-than-thou she-devil whose sins are every bit as great as theirs — maybe greater.

Phyllis wouldn’t know what hit ’er. And neither would the rest of Genoa City, as Tara sues to regain custody of Harrison, thus giving Kyle and Summer a reason to at least pretend that their marriage still has a shot. Next, looking to shore up Tara’s place in town, Diane convinces Jack to hire her — aren’t second chances what their relationship is all about?

Miss Trust

The thing is, as Tara and Diane plot to frame Phyllis and give her a taste of her own medicine, Ashland’s ex-wife is working an angle of her own. She’s keeping her hands clean, her name out of it, so that the fit hits the shan, it looks like only Diane was targeting Phyllis. Outraged that she hasn’t let go of her feud with Phyllis, Jack dumps his fiancée, in so doing, freeing himself up to fall prey to the charms of… Mm-hmm. Tara.

Put someone like a former Carly from General Hospital in the role — Sarah Joy Brown or Tamara Braun — or All My Children vet Alicia Minshew, and watch Tara realize her potential as a conniving minx par excellence.

What do you think? The character has potential, no?