Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

The Young and the Restless has Diane sitting pretty — for now. But the clock is ticking. With Phyllis having learned nothing from all of the losses that her obsession with her rival has cost her (more on that here), she’s vowed to take down the woman that she blames for her breakup with Jack, her ruined career, her shattered life. And here’s the thing: She’s gonna succeed.

Phyllis Summers Can’t Lose

At the end of the day, The Young and the Restless has a greater investment in Phyllis than it does in Diane. Phyllis never budges from the frontburner whereas Diane… she’s been recast (and recast) and written off for years at a time. So the show simply isn’t going to let Phyllis lose. (See also: the way she got to play all high and mighty as she sent Tara Locke to prison.)

It doesn’t matter how over-the-top bananas Phyllis’ behavior has been — or gets. She’s the soap’s root-for. Never mind how impossible it’s been not to sympathize with Diane as her nemesis teamed up with Nikki and Ashley to exact the payback that they saw as fitting. Never mind that Diane has mostly behaved herself since rising from the grave. Never mind that Phyllis has often come off as a self-righteous villain, Diane, as her hapless victim. The writing is on the wall.

Credit: © Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

After the Fall

Once the inevitable happens and Phyllis manages to pull the rug out from under Diane, what then? Diane isn’t likely to sulk off quietly to lick her wounds. Instead, she’s liable to lash out and strike back, in so doing giving Phyllis the chance to say, “See? I told ya she was a monster! All you had to do was give her time, and she’d show her true colors.”

Mm-hmm. That and provoke her for a year-plus, spend every minute digging up dirt on her and even go so far as to frame her for attempted “murder” in one of the most cockamamie plots since Lisa Mansfield locked Brad Carlton in a hunk-sized birdcage.

Review Diane’s storied past in Genoa City in the below photo gallery.