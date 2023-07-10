Young & Restless Is About to Unleash a New Psycho That Makes Cameron, Sheila, David… All of ’Em Look Like Mild-Mannered Sweethearts
OK, then. Young & Restless is sending Phyllis all the way around the bend. In the July 10 episode (recapped here), the fugitive began to write a letter in which she admitted that Diane had won… then changed her mind and decided instead that she was going to double down, “finish what I started” and ruin her nemesis.
So losing Jack taught her nothing. Losing her latest career taught her nothing. Stooping so low as to get into bed, figuratively speaking, with Jeremy Stark taught her nothing. Killing Jeremy in self-defense taught her nothing. Putting her children through hell taught her nothing. Got it. Either Phyllis stubbornly refuses to tally her losses and learn from her mistakes or… Gasp! She’s as crazy as she ever was, maybe crazier.
Credit: Howard Wise/JPI
You’ll recall that when Michelle Stafford’s character was introduced, she was a rock-star-drugging, paternity-test-tampering madwoman who though nothing of depositing an octopus in enemies’ honeymoon bed or even taking a stab at vehicular manslaughter. Since it appears that she’s headed back down that bumpy path, we’d better buckle our seatbelts — and so should Diane.
Since returning from the dead, Jack’s fiancée has, for the most part, behaved herself — no small feat, what with the I Hate Diane Club targeting her at every turn. But if Phyllis is about to unleash the beast — aka a villainess every bit as scary as Sheila Carter, David Kimble and Cameron Kirsten combined — the would-be Mrs. Jack Abbott is going to have to dig deep into her bag of dirty tricks just to fight back.
Who do you think will win in the end? On your way to the comments, review the good, the bad and the ugly of Phyllis’ past in the below photo gallery.