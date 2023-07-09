Young & Restless Preview: [Spoiler] Catches Kyle and Audra Flirting With More Than Disaster
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of July 10 – 14, Summer learns the truth. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
After discovering Summer knew Phyllis was alive, even as his mom sat accused of her murder, Kyle felt he couldn’t trust Summer, and without trust there was nothing. He demanded Summer move out and asked for a separation. Jack and Diane hoped the two could work things out, but Summer had finally seen Diane the way her mother always had… as trouble! After informing Harrison about their separation, Summer promised the boy nothing would change between the two of them.
It didn’t take Kyle long to move on from Summer, about a half-a-minute actually! He quickly found himself having drinks and venting to Audra, who has her own agenda. The two have ended up in her bed above Neil’s Jazz Lounge a few times now, and she has even suggested he leave Jabot and work with her at Newman Media.
Coming up, Kyle sits at the bar in Neil’s Jazz Lounge and then looks at his ring. He hasn’t removed it yet, not even while sleeping with Audra. Meanwhile Summer vents to Chance that she just needs to figure out a way to fix her marriage. However, what she discovers next may change her mind.
Summer walks in on Kyle talking to Audra at the lounge, and it’s clear they are flirting. Audra asks Kyle, “Tell me, how do I make you mine?” She confronts Kyle and angrily says, “Didn’t waste a minute!”
Is this the end for Kyle and Summer? If so, who do you feel would be a good match for Summer?
