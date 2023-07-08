Young & Restless Preview: Michael Braces Daniel and Summer for Some Major News Regarding Phyllis
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of July 10 – 14, families and businesses sometimes don’t work well together. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
After Jack promoted Diane at Jabot, Ashley was certain it was only a matter of time before they tanked their father’s legacy. So you can imagine Jack’s response to learning Ashley and Tucker had decided to go into business together. While Jack fumed, Ashley made sure to let Diane know it was only a matter of time before Jack saw the mistake he made in putting his faith in her. Ashley let Diane know not to worry, and that she and Tucker would be there to lend a hand when she failed! Coming up, Tucker places a gift box in front of Ashley and tells her, “That is a secret weapon. You can also consider it your wedding gift.”
After the loss of their child, Sally continued to blame Adam. She told Nick there was no connection between her and Adam anymore, and she wanted him out of her life. Adam meanwhile wanted to focus the newly acquired McCall Industries on media, and Victor warned him that he was trying to recreate what he lost with Sally and it was a mistake. In a preview for next week, it’s Adam’s turn to be surprised with an offer. Adam asks Sharon, “Why, in a million years, would you think it’s a good idea for the two of us to partner up?”
With her relationship with Kyle in ruins, Diane tried to reach out and support Summer. However Summer now viewed Diane through her mother’s eyes, someone who destroys everything she touches. However, everything may be about to change for Summer… and Diane! Coming up, Summer, with Daniel, asks Michael, “What’s the news? How’s our mom?” Michael replies, “Brace yourselves. I think she’s ready for her comeback.”
Keep an eye out for new Young & Restless spoilers to learn what Sally is rethinking, and who Ashley sets boundaries with.
Video: Young & Restless/YouTube