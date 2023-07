1 / 67 <p>By fighting off an evil Cassadine bent on destroying the world, <em>General Hospital</em>‘s Spencer and Trina firmly established themselves as this generation’s Luke and Laura… without the icky baggage that supercouple brought to the table thanks to that night at the Campus Disco.</p>

2 / 67 <p>A splashy ad campaign told us that <em>Days of Our Lives</em>‘ Bo and Hope were back. But at the end of the day, all we really got was Harris, the oft-brainwashed, loveless hunk who really served no purpose. </p> <p> </p>

3 / 67 <p>Let’s not get it twisted: We are huge fans of <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>‘s Scott Clifton, both as an actor and a person. We can’t, however, say the same about Liam. We’ve long catalogued Liam’s many, many, <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/bold-beautiful-liam-spencer-dumb-choices-photos/" target="_blank">many dunderheaded moves</a>, but daytime’s most notorious waffler really topped himself by planting unwanted kisses on ex-wife Steffy not once but twice in the period of two short weeks. </p>

4 / 67 <p>Talk about a no-win situation. When <em>Young & Restless</em>‘ Sally went into labor, babydaddy Adam was forced to choose between her life and that of their unborn child. Upon waking up, Sally blasted him for having made the wrong decision! </p>

5 / 67 <p>We’d barely gotten a glimpse of <em>General Hospital</em>‘s new Ethan — let alone adjusted to him suddenly being blond — when Holly and Luke’s son left on a new adventure. </p>

6 / 67 <p>Kudos to <em>Days of Our Lives</em> for bringing Theo and Lani home for dad Abe’s supposed demise. But where the heck was Brandon, who was barely mentioned, let alone seen! </p>

7 / 67 <p>Frankly, <em>Bold & Beautiful </em>didn’t have much competition in this department. It was between their journey to Italy and <em>General Hospital </em>shooting on a park bench behind the studio. </p>

8 / 67 <p>After Faith was badly traumatized during the whole Cameron Kirsten affair, we expected <em>Young & Restless </em>to spend the summer showing us how she’d been impacted. Instead, they made the least dramatic decision possible by sending her back to school! </p>

9 / 67 <p>There is absolutely nothing that <em>General Hospital</em>‘s Tracy can’t make better. The show needs to do whatever it takes to keep Jane Elliot around for as long as she will stay. </p>

10 / 67 <p>Everything about <em>Days of Our Lives </em>soap-within-a-soap, <em>Bold & Soul</em>, thrilled us, from the big hair sported by Kassandra and Charlemagne to the unfolding storylines. Is it wrong that we were far more invested in how twins Rhett and Thrust came to have amnesia than much of what was unfolding in Salem?</p>

11 / 67 <p>As much as we admire Joshua Hoffman’s hair and puppy-like energy, we have absolutely no idea why he was brought on to play <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>‘s R.J. The supposed influencer hasn’t used his platform to help promote the family biz, hasn’t gone on a date… in fact, all he’s done is recap the Thomas/Hope saga and support Brooke and Ridge’s umpteenth reunion! </p>

12 / 67 <p><em>The Young and the Restless</em> gave Faith a cat named Borgnine… whose only purpose was to become a victim of Cameron’s murderous rage. </p>

13 / 67 <p>When she’s caught telling lies or committing insider trading, <em>General Hospital</em>‘s Carly is about as likely to pay for her sins as we are to pass on a second glass of wine. </p>

14 / 67 <p>While <em>Days of Our Lives</em>‘ Sloan has never been a saint, we were disappointed to watch her go from a vengeance-seeking attorney to a woman willing to do anything to give her man — or, in this case, Nicole’s — a baby. </p>

15 / 67 <p>Ever since Krista Allen began playing <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>‘s Taylor, the character’s done little more than pine for unworthy ex-husband Ridge. Now that he’s once again chosen Brooke over our favorite shrink, it’s time for her to move on… for real, this time! </p>

16 / 67 <p>With the opening of the Neil Winters Jazz Lounge, <em>Young & Restless </em>honored both the much-missed character and his late portrayer, Kristoff St. John. Better still, Shemar Moore returned as Malcolm for the occasion of the club’s debut. </p>

17 / 67 <p>Truth be told, Charles Shaughnessy was so delightfully wicked as <em>General Hospital</em> baddie Victor that we absolutely hated to see both exit the. canvas. That said, if you’re going to tell a bit story in which a villain threatens to kill most of the world’s population, there needs to be a significant payoff. Losing Spencer’s dastardly uncle certainly fit the bill.</p>

18 / 67 <p>You know what <em>Days of Our Lives</em>‘ Sloan and Jada didn’t need? Siblings like Colin and Talia, who were little more than plot devices in a revenge story that had run out of steam long before they even arrived on the scene. </p>

19 / 67 <p>We didn’t understand Hope’s motivation for kissing <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>‘s Thomas any more than Liam did, but damned if Annika Noelle and Scott Clifton didn’t give Emmy-worthy performances as the husband demanded his wife confess her sin. </p>

20 / 67 <p>Even as <em>Young & Restless</em>‘ Nick was dealing with Sally losing her baby and Cameron’s attack on his family, Victoria proved to be her father’s daughter by pushing her brother out at the family company… and giving her lover his job!</p>

21 / 67 <p>Having been told that her <em>General Hospital </em>beau had literally gone down with the ship after the <em>Haunted Star</em> sank, Trina leapt into his arms upon finding out rumors of his death had been greatly exaggerated. (<a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/general-hospital/news/671149/spencer-trina-reunite-leaps-into-his-arms/" target="_blank">Read what went into the making of the scene here.</a>)</p>

22 / 67 <p>Given how many of their fellow residents have risen from premature graves, why would anyone on <em>Days of Our Lives </em>believe Abe dead based on a few drops of blood and a skittish eyewitness? </p>

23 / 67 <p>Long before anyone boarded the Forrester jet, it was clear that <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>‘s Ridge and Brooke would reunite in Italy. Far less clear was why we should care, given that neither has changed, grown or learned a dang thing since their split last year.</p>

24 / 67 <p>We still don’t understand exactly how <em>Young & Restless’ </em>Phyllis saw things playing out when she — in quick succession — married Stark, faked her own death and framed Diane for her murder. </p>

25 / 67 <p> </p> <p>After years of dedicated service, <em>General Hospital</em>‘s Elizabeth finally got the Head Nurse position. As Monica said of the news, “Having another Hardy/March running the 10th floor sounds right, don’t you think?” We most certainly do.</p>

26 / 67 <p>If a picture truly says a thousand words, the one above is shouting, “Really, <em>Days of Our Lives</em>? Do better!” Because the God-awful green screen effects which capped off Bo and Hope’s already problematic reunion were the very definition of cringe.</p>

27 / 67 <p>While we can’t say we approve of Victor’s attempt to do away with anyone not named Cassadine, at least the <em>General Hospital </em>villain was focused on climate change and population control. Too bad he couldn’t team up with activist Greta Thunberg, who might have helped redirect his scheme in a more positive, less “kill everyone” direction! </p>

28 / 67 <p>Fans were furious at the notion of <em>Young & Restless</em>‘ Chance being booted from the Chancellor mansion. Sure, it was his idea, but viewers blasted the writers for ever thinking it was a good idea.</p>

29 / 67 <p><em>Young & Restless</em> basically dashed our last hopes of ever seeing Doug Davidson return as Paul when the character skipped Genoa City’s bicentennial celebration to spend time with daughter Heather in Portugal.</p>

30 / 67 <p>We’d made no secret of the fact that we were 100 percent in favor of <em>General Hospital</em> pairing Josslyn with Dex… which only made us feel crummier when William Lipton and Eden McCoy left it all on the floor (of Kelly’s Diner) as her character admitted to his that what they’d had… would not be returning.</p>

31 / 67 <p>When <em>Days of Our Lives</em> had Alex and Allie hit the sheets again — this time without her girlfriend — we assumed that in true soap style, Johnny’s twin would wind up pregnant. Instead, she promptly left town in the least dramatic fashion possible. (Dare we hope she’s out there, somewhere, about to provide Henry with a sibling?) </p>

32 / 67 <p>The mere <em>suggestion</em> that <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> might allow Taylor and Brooke to swear off not only Ridge but men in general set off a fan frenzy the likes of which we haven’t seen in… ever? Love is love, folks. Yet it generated a whole lotta hate mail. (<a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-bold-and-the-beautiful/news/657061/bold-beautiful-brooke-taylor-lesbian-romance-reaction/" target="_blank">Read as much as you can bear here.</a>)</p>

33 / 67 <p>Season 5 of <em>Yellowstone</em> pressed pause on New Year’s Day with Jamie and Beth plotting one another’s murders… but not actually <em>doing</em> anything. Sure, she clocked him with a rock, but if we had a nickel for every time she’d hit him with something, we’d be as rich as big daddy John. As midseason finales go, it was grade ZZZ.</p>

34 / 67 <p>The level of commitment — heck, the level of <em>interest</em> — that <em>Young & Restless</em> playboy Billy showed as he and Lily ended their relationship made us wonder anew why we’d ever invested in the pairing in the first place. We’ve switched from white to red wine with more conflicted feelings (and more feelings, period).</p>

35 / 67 <p>We’ll give <em>General Hospital</em> that Britt’s swan song was dramatic: The terminally ill doctor’s life was cut short by a close encounter with The Hook. But why on earth would you kill off a character with as much potential as Obrecht’s daughter when c’mon, ya never know, Kelly Thiebaud <em>might</em> want to return someday.</p>

36 / 67 <p>Since nobody but nobody believed that <em>Days of Our Lives</em> was really killing off Marlena, Kayla and Kate, was there any reason to care? Oh, and not for nothin’, but just once, we’d like to see a soap not depict heaven as an all-white affair.</p>

37 / 67 <p>Understandably, <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> fans lost their minds when Bill <em>seemed</em> to lose his by taking up with merry murderess Sheila. But hey, at least ya have to admit the show threw a real jaw-dropper of a shock at us… especially once we found out what the tycoon was really up to!</p>

38 / 67 <p>Not “best” as in it made sense or anything, mind you. <em>Grey’s Anatomy</em> had had Meredith all set to move to Minnesota when daughter Zola’s anxiety changed their destination to Massachusetts. (What? Huh?) However, we’re still A-OK with Ellen Pompeo’s departure because it paves the way for more of the new class of residents that have pumped fresh blood into the long-running drama.</p>

39 / 67 <p>From the gorgeous ceremony to the drama which unfolded the second it was over, <em>General Hospital </em>scored big-time with the nuptials of Curtis and Portia. </p>

40 / 67 <p>Not a single eyebrow was raised when <em>Young & Restless’ </em>Fen strolled in and introduced his boyfriend, Trey. Well, not in Genoa City, anyway. Viewers were somewhat surprised, given that Fen had apparently come out (and found love) off screen! </p>

41 / 67 <p>On one hand, <em>General Hospital</em> picked a culprit that made sense to be The Hook. On the other, it was awfully coincidental that Heather had just happened to have turned back up on the canvas around the time the murders began.</p>

42 / 67 <p>We didn’t know <em>what</em> to say about the bananas sci-fi stories that <em>Days of Our Lives</em> was telling at the start of 2023. But then an ice-cream scoop played a part in deprogramming <span style="text-decoration: line-through">Jake</span> Stefan, and suddenly, we got it: The soap’s not a soap anymore, it’s a comedy.</p>

43 / 67 <p><em>Bold & Beautiful</em> got the reaction that it wanted by making it appear that Taylor had committed suicide: We were scared. But it also got one that it couldn’t have wanted, as viewers took issue with the cheap treatment of a grave matter.</p>

44 / 67 <p>We wanted to order a neuro consult for Simone after<em> Grey’s Anatomy</em> had her stop mid-hookup with adorably devoted Lucas to not only give her jerky ex-fiancé the time of day but a “yes” to his latest marriage proposal. </p>

45 / 67 <p>Did anyone not see a “Who’s the daddy?” twist coming on <em>Young & Restless</em> when the show had Sally enjoy one last romp with Adam before committing herself to Nick?</p>

46 / 67 <p>The moment <em>General Hospital</em> revealed that Nina was Willow’s birth mom, we all rolled our eyes, assuming that the ailing young woman’s longtime sparring partner would be the one to save her life. So imagine our surprise when tests revealed that Nina <em>wasn’t</em> a match for Michael’s babymama! </p>

47 / 67 <p><em>Bold & Beautiful</em> had a judge allow Douglas to decide whether he wanted to live with Hope or Thomas… and the little boy chose Steffy. What if he’d picked Big Bird or Barney? Would her honor have let him move in with <em>anybody</em> he wanted?</p>

48 / 67 <p>Need to cure a seemingly fatal illness? Turn back the hands of time? Heck, maybe you — like <em>Days of Our Lives’ </em>Megan — just need a partner in crime who won’t sass you like that mouthy Dr. Rolf. Have we got just the orchid for you! </p>

49 / 67 <p>Once <em>Young & Restless</em> had Victoria start hitting on Nate, we realized that we’d been right all along to suspect that Newman Enterprises has no HR department.</p>

50 / 67 <p>We assumed that everyone from Michael to Drew to <em>General Hospital</em> fans would blast Carly for doing everything in her power to keep Willow and Nina from discovering they were mother and daughter. Yet the deceptive diva emerged from the mess almost entirely unscathed! </p>

51 / 67 <p>Can anyone explain to us what role, exactly, <em>Bold & Beautiful </em>dressmaker Ridge played in busting Sheila? Far as we can tell, he abandoned his family in order to hang out with Bill and Agent Chen, neither of whom really seemed to need his help. </p>