Credit: CBS screenshot

Young & Restless’ Kyle has called it quits on his marriage to Summer and that’s not all… he’s also out at Marchetti. On the heels of that decision, the writing on the proverbial wall is loudly proclaiming what his next move will be… and it’s a game-changer.

While Summer still seems determined to salvage her marriage to Kyle, unbeknownst to her, he has begun sleeping with someone else. It wasn’t just a one-night stand either. Kyle followed up by ordering flowers and jewelry to be sent to Audra, Young & Restless’ favorite new vixen.

Summer packed her bags and moved to the Athletic Club after she and Kyle broke the news of their separation to the young and beleaguered Harrison, certain that the situation will just be temporary. At this point, she’s in the dark about Kyle and Audra and, theoretically, she and her husband could pick up where they left off if his anger cooled. But if we’re right about his next move, it will kinda seal the deal on the split.

Why?

Well, Kyle left Marchetti after a heated conversation with Jack, who explained that there was no way he and Summer could continue to run Marchetti together under the circumstances… it was bound to create a toxic workplace for everyone.



Kyle didn’t take kindly to his father’s point of view initially and insisted he and Summer could make it work. He stormed out of the office with a dark cloud over his head when Jack pushed for Kyle to take a lesser position at Jabot, given that Billy is occupying his former role as co-CEO. Kyle simply wasn’t interested in going backward.

By the time Kyle got home, he had changed his tune and informed Summer, who was by the door with luggage in tow, that he was leaving Marchetti for her to run.

If we know anything about Young & Restless right now, it’s that the head writer loves to move characters into new jobs, so we don’t expect Kyle to reverse his decision about Jabot. No, the writing is on the proverbial wall (in fact, it’s more like sky-writing) that the Abbott heir will take a new position elsewhere.

Let’s take a tally of which execs in town need to fill a position. Not Victoria… she replaced her brother with her boyfriend and is completely content in her C-suite. Adam surely needs talent at McCall, but we have a feeling that’s where Nick will land. Besides, Kyle can’t stand Adam and is far more likely to work for his competition. That brings us to Audra, who is not just Kyle’s new friend with benefits but also the new interim CEO of Newman Media.



Yep, we think Audra will see the same opportunity that we see and will offer Kyle the position of COO at Newman Media. And we think he’ll take it. This not only pits him against Adam, who is coming for Newman Media, but puts him in constant close proximity with Audra in the workplace. If you don’t know what that means, you only have to ask Sally, who regularly got busy with first Adam and then Nick on the desk, sofa, etc…



If Kyle goes to work with Audra, the two will only become closer, and with Summer living in a suite down the hall from Audra’s at the Athletic Club, it’s only a matter of time before she discovers their dalliance. Something tells us there will be no working things out when that happens.

Do you think Kyle will go to work with Audra at Newman Media? Will that finish off his marriage to Summer? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Go all the way back in time to relive Summer and Kyle’s engagement in the park in the gallery below.