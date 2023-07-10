As Young & Restless Sparks a New Family Feud, We Untangle the Branches of Katherine’s Family Tree
The Young and the Restless’ decision to have Chance give the Chancellor Estate to, of all people, Devon — whose tryst with Abby ended the GCPD detective’s marriage — has sparked a family feud of sorts… but among viewers, not characters! (More on that hot topic here.)
Some say that it’s not only crazy but crazy insulting for Chance to give up the mansion that is part and parcel of his legacy as the son of Phillip Chancellor II. Others argue that Devon has as much right to the virtual palace as anyone, given that he’s Katherine’s grandson.
As for us, so long as Devon and Abby don’t redecorate the way that Billy Abbott once did, we’re cool with whomever living at Mrs. C’s old place!
This probably won’t be the last time that the house changes hands, anyway, not considering how sprawling the Chancellor family really is. You think you know how all the Phillips are tied and how Katherine is related to the rest of the canvas, but once you go deeper than skin, you realize that — oh, wow — half of Genoa City could make a case for why they should be the one rolling out the welcome mat at the front door.
Take a peek at the new photo gallery below, and you’ll see what we mean. It reveals how Katherine and her kinfolk are connected to everyone from J.T. Hellstrom’s kids to a con artist who wasn’t even who he claimed to be!