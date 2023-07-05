Credit: CBS screenshot

Young & Restless fans were thrown for a loop recently when a startling departure announcement took them entirely by surprise. While some are taking it in stride, others were left questioning the move by the powers that be, and some were downright angry.

While Chance’s storyline has largely surrounded police work since his dramatic split with Abby, who cheated on him with Devon, he has dipped his toes into the dating pool by asking Sharon out for dinner. There’s also been something brewing between him and Summer. The two have forged a strange bond over Phyllis faking her death and have become friends. With her marriage on the rocks, friendship could turn into more. Unfortunately, the prospect of a new romance, or even a love triangle with the two blondes, isn’t enough to warrant Chance staying in his family home.

In a recent unforeseen twist, Chance offered the Chancellor Estate to Abby and Devon to live in with Dominic. He said the co-parenting status quo just wasn’t working out and was leaving the boy confused. The vague soap explanation just didn’t cut the mustard, however, as Dom has been shuttling back and forth between the mansion and Devon’s penthouse since he was too young to remember. There’s absolutely no reason that he would be unsettled or confused going to and fro — it’s all he’s ever known. In fact, what will be confusing to the kid is having to go to an entirely new place to see Chance… unless he’s going to visit him at Abby and Devon’s place all the time.

Fans weren’t buying the so-called logic behind the decision to move Chance out and Abby and Devon in, and some were boiling mad over the cop’s departure from the Chancellor home, even threatening to boycott the soap opera.

Soaps’ reader Pennywise200 fumed, “I can’t believe the writers are kicking Chance Chancellor out of his own family home for Devon. I will not watch a show with the fake Chancellor family. Y&R is over for me when there are no more real Chancellors.”

Although Devon became Katherine Chancellor’s grandson retroactively when Tucker McCall was written as her long-lost son, he’s not technically a Chancellor. Chance is the last of that line. Further, as a few viewers pointed out, the place isn’t even his to hand off:

No it was left to Jill. That belongs to Jill, not to Chance or Devon, at least for now. The writers take everything from the Chancellor’s to give it to Devon. But Devon isn’t a Chancellor, Katherine only was a Chancellor by marriage #YR — Marie-Claire Dupré (@Maclarad) June 25, 2023

When a classic episode aired that featured Katherine and a young Chance at a Fourth of July barbecue, it added insult to injury for fans who disagree with the move:

Katherine missed young Chance😢. She tells her son Brock that little Chance is the only remaining

Chancellor But the current writers are kicking grown up Chance out of his own home for Devon. How much sense does that make? #YR pic.twitter.com/GAHOkmNEbU — BringBackOurYandR (@BringBackOurYR) July 4, 2023

Many pointed out that as a billionaire, Devon could well afford any mansion of his choosing to house his family. Abby is also rolling in dough as a Newman heiress. Family legacies are important.

I don’t like that Abby, a Newman, will be living in the Chancellor mansion instead of Chance – a real Chancellor! #YR — Karlie723 (@OsaycanyouC) July 4, 2023

Not all Young & Restless fans were upset, however. Many are fine with the switch since Devon is “related to Katherine”.

Since Devon is related to Katherine. Personally, I think that is a good idea that Chance had. #YR — Warrior of Midgard, Krypton, and Hyrule (@SapphoMedusa) June 26, 2023

We figure that with Chance living his life out and about in Genoa City, having Abby and Devon move in is a way to keep the Chancellor mansion set in use. What do you think about Chance’s departure from his late grandmother’s estate? Let us know in the comments.

