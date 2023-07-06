Justin and Lindsay Hartley’s Daughter Turns 19: Mom’s Shares a Beautiful Photo With ‘My Blessing and My Best Friend’
Get ready to feel ancient, longtime soap viewers. One of our daytime babies is all grown up! Lindsay Korman-Hartley dropped the reminder on Instagram that Isabella — the adorable baby girl she and ex-husband Justin Hartley had together while co-starring as Theresa and Fox on Passions — is now a whole 19 years old. Oh, yes, and there was a heartfelt missive to her daughter as well. That’s the important part, not the wake-up call about our creaky joints.
“Happy 19th birthday, Isabella,” Hartley posted to her darling and no-longer-diminutive child on July 3. “You are truly my blessing and my best friend.”
Last year, after she popped back in to play General Hospital’s Sam while Kelly Monaco was unavailable, soap-hopper Hartley opened up about her wishes for her beautiful bestie. “I just want her to be her own human and be happy and inspired by her choices — that’s all I care about,” she told us of Isabella.
As the scion of two TV stars, does Isabella have any interest in acting herself? “She grew up with the sets all around her and she doesn’t see what other people see because it is a part of her life, so she doesn’t have any interest in it,” explained Hartley to Soaps.com. “It’s fine by me. I’d rather her be happy, I want her to do whatever she wants.”
More: Lindsay Hartley’s new project is a crime
The proud mama’s feelings on that subject have only grown more supportive and loving in the year since. “I’m so grateful for our relationship,” she said to Isabella on Instagram. “I’m so proud of you. I love you. To many, many more fantastic years of learning, loving and living.”
And here’s to many, many more years of us watching all the children of our faves thrive. Even if it means we’re no longer young and restless.
Take a look at our photo gallery of soap stars and their kids (who grow up too fast!) below.