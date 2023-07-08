Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Goes Off On a ‘[Bleeping] Idiot’ and a ‘Revolting’ Display
Never invite The Young and the Restless’ Eric Braeden to New York City’s Coney Island on July 4. At least, not unless you want a veritable Cyclone’s worth of invectives delivered your way. The outspoken actor has had an absolute bellyful of Brooklyn’s annual Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest.
Braeden took to Twitter to toast some buns — specifically CNN’s, for airing an interview with 15-time hot dog eating champ Joey Chestnut ahead of the wildly popular competition. “Is there anything more revolting than John Berman doing a whole segment on this hotdog-eating contest?” he thundered.
Honestly, I’m right there with him. Watching people cram as much food as possible into their mouths until they get sick, with 10 minutes on the clock, does not cut the mustard for me in terms of quality entertainment. But before you think that Braeden hates fun as much as I do, here was his reasoning for sounding off. “There are millions in this country going without!” he tweeted. “The lack of tact toward homeless and hungry families is obscene!”
More: General Hospital’s Kimberly McCullough fires back at CNN
Braeden wondered if the contest interview was “indicative of the new management at CNN?” but has also noticed that a shift in tone “started with the former regime at CNN.” While we can’t speak to that, we can tell you that ESPN started airing the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2004 and has an exclusive contract to keep airing it through 2029. Which means fellow cable channel CNN will probably keep considering it newsworthy. Sorry, Mr. Braeden. We know that’s a tough thing to swallow.
Is there anything more revolting than John Berman doing a whole segment on this hotdog eating contest! There are millions in this country going without! The lack of tact toward homeless and hungry families is OBSCENE!! Effing idiot!!! That indicative of the new management at…
— Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) July 4, 2023
Check out our gallery below of Braeden as Young and Restless‘ indomitable Victor Newman through the years.