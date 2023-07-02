Credit: CBS screenshot

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of July 3 – 7, a corporate war is coming. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

Adam recently was put in a tough spot when Sally’s preeclampsia and dangerously high blood pressure threatened both her and her unborn daughter’s lives. When they were rushed to surgery, and Adam had to decide whose life to put first, he made the choice to save Sally. After learning her baby had died, Sally lashed out and pushed Adam away.

Adam, whose father has given him Tucker McCall’s company to run, doesn’t seem satisfied. He wants Newman Media back, the company his sister has handed over to Nate and Audra, the company he built with the help of Sally.

Coming up, Victor realizes Adam has his sites set on Newman Media. Adam vents that he built that company, and he wants it back! Victor advises him to not go making a mess of things, and Adam wonders if he’s threatening him.

Victor pays a visit to Audra and warns her that Adam is about to declare war. Audra assures Victor that he’ll get a war if that is what he wants. Adam later confronts Audra and warns her that she’s made a big mistake underestimating him.

Keep an eye out for new Young & Restless spoilers to learn who gives Adam an ultimatum and who receives an unexpected offer.

