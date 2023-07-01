Credit: CBS screenshot

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of July 3 – 7, it looks like it’s really over for Summer and Kyle. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

Last week, Kyle felt betrayed by Summer, accusing her of choosing her mother over him, and felt they needed time apart to figure out if there was anything left to their marriage. Summer felt if there was love, they could overcome anything, but Kyle couldn’t get far enough away from her fast enough. He headed to Neil’s lounge, where he happened to run into Audra. The social climber wasted no time passing up the opportunity in front of her with the now “free” Kyle. Kyle was all too willing to do anything to seemingly put Summer out of his mind, and embracing his former bad boy self slept with Audra.

Apparently, a night of sex with Audra gave Kyle even more clarity, and he let his father know he and Summer were separating, and he couldn’t expose Harrison to the circus about to return to town known as Phyllis. Summer wanted to try and earn Kyle’s trust back, but even she sought out her mother’s good friend Michael fearing she’d need a divorce attorney. Coming up, it appears ‘Skyle’ are over, and there is only one thing left to do. Summer calls Harrison to speak with him, and it appears they are about to break the news to the boy.

Meanwhile, Victor confronts Audra and says, “I’ve become aware that you and a certain member of my family have become acquainted, and I asked you to come here to give you a serious warning.” Is the cat out of the bag about Kyle and Audra? Or could this have something to do with Victoria and Nate’s dealings at Newman?

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Sharon and Nick were stunned when Sharon received a package from the late Cameron Kirsten’s attorneys, and a document that was dated a year earlier. In the unlikely event of his death, Cameron ordered his business to be left to Sharon! Refusing to have anything to do with the crazed dead man, she called his “gift” garbage. However, it appears Sharon does have an idea as to what to do with what she’s been left. Next week, Sharon tells Nick, “I have an idea. But you would have to get your hands dirty.” Nick smirks, “Whatever it takes.”

Keep an eye out for new Young & Restless spoilers to learn who gives Adam an ultimatum and who receives an unexpected offer.

