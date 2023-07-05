Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Summer and Kyle may not be officially over over just yet on The Young and the Restless, but we’d be lying if we said it looked good for them. Kyle tossed Summer out and then gleefully hopped into bed with Audra. And he’s showing no signs of regret! Now today, it looks like Summer’s going to be facing the music — but what we’re going to have to wait and see just what that tune might be!

In the meantime, Allison Lanier shared an inspirational photo along with a few words of wisdom for Young & Restless fans writing, “Chin up!! Nothing lasts forever in Soap Land.”

Truer words have never been spoken. But is that a promise that things will get better for “Skyle”… or worse?

Chin up!! Nothing lasts forever in Soap Land pic.twitter.com/DcpItH3RNO — Allison Lanier (@AllisonVLanier) June 30, 2023

It could mean that this separation won’t last forever, and Summer and Kyle will be back in each other’s arms in no time. But with the way things are going, we have a hard time buying that one.

Instead, it’s more likely to refer to one of two other scenarios.

The first would be Summer finding out about Kyle’s horizontal tango with Audra and opting to blow up his life — and/or hers — putting an end to their affair. After all, we know from the spoilers that Victor’s already putting Audra to the test. If Summer wanted, we’re pretty sure her grandfather would happily help destroy her nemesis. Not that she couldn’t handle it herself, of course, but it doesn’t hurt to have someone as ruthless as Victor in the family.

But we’re going to guess that the most likely scenario is that Summer and Kyle are just well and truly done. They’ve been fairly stable for years and had a good run, but let’s be honest: Their history has been anything but smooth. In the end, this implosion may have been long overdue.

