It’s a summer of shake-ups in Genoa City as Jabot and Newman Enterprises deal with internal controversies, Sally blames Adam for the loss of their baby, Sharon faces a new mystery on the heels of Cameron’s terrifying return, and Devon and Abby consider a big move. In Young & Restless coupledom, just as the older generation has begun to plan weddings, Kyle has asked Summer to move out. But it’s what he did in the aftermath of requesting a separation that could trigger a totally unexpected new love triangle… yet it doesn’t involve him or Audra.

Let’s get real for a minute. There aren’t a ton of eligible bachelors in Genoa City right now, and one of them — Adam — is broken and still in love with his ex. But Chance Chancellor is single and by all indications, ready to mingle. In fact, he already broke the ice. Having recovered sufficiently from being cheated on by Abby, the hunky detective began hanging around Crimson Lights — but not just because he’s a cop and that’s what they do — but because he was bonding with the owner and resident advice-giver, the beautiful Sharon.

After sharing some meals so as not to be eating alone, Chance finally asked the lovely lady, who just happens to be the widow of his former partner, out for dinner. They only got as far as drinks before he was called away on police business, but there was a ton of smiling and flirting up to that point.



The burgeoning relationship then took a backseat when she began receiving mysterious packages in the lead-up to the return of her former stalker, Cameron Kirsten. But now, in the wake of stabbing the villain to death, Sharon is feeling more alive than ever… and she and Chance were getting pretty touchy-feely in the coffee house in their most recent shared scenes. Could this flirtation be about to go to the next level at long last?

Perhaps, but if so it could face an immediate complication.

How and why? Because Chance has struck up an unlikely “friendship” with Summer… just in time for her marriage to implode. So far, it all surrounds her trying to convince the straight arrow to pull some unspecified strings to help her mother Phyllis out of a murder charge. But Chance has been vaguely protective of Summer since she first believed her mother had been killed, so he definitely has a soft spot for the blonde beauty and hasn’t told her to go fish.



In light of Kyle’s impulsive decision to bed Audra on the heels of asking Summer for a formal separation, we’d expect Summer to lean on Chance. Heck, there’s already been a teaser stating just that.

Where does that leave us? Facing the prospect of perhaps one of the most unexpected love triangles we could imagine — one that involves Sharon and Summer competing for a man’s attention… a man who is about to move into a new bachelor pad. Buckle up!

With another huge twist ahead for Sharon, she may be too caught up in a new mystery to worry too much about her love life, or maybe she’d simply back off if she noticed Chance and Summer bonding, but the possibility of an unforeseen triangle involving the handsome detective and the two blondes, simply can’t be ruled out.

What do you think will happen in Chance’s love life? Let us know in the comment section.

