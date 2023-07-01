Here’s Why You Do *Not* Mess With Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford: ‘I’m Coming for You Guys’
Phyllis is not a woman to be tangled with. That, of course, is something virtually everyone on The Young and the Restless has learned the hard way — and it’s something everyone is aware of now that she essentially destroyed her own life in order to ruin Diane’s! Granted, it didn’t quite work because Phyllis couldn’t help herself and just had to let Summer know that mom wasn’t actually dead. But hey, her life is still in tatters, so you can’t say she’s not someone who would cut off her own nose to spite her face!
Michelle Stafford, on the other hand doesn’t have Phyllis’ selfish vindictiveness, but she also is not a woman to be messed with — especially if you come for one of her kids! It’s clear how much she adores her children in every last Instagram post she shares of them. Just check out the touching video below showing off her weekend with the kids a little while back.
As fan Rhonda Kasin Romanelli wrote, “You are a great mother. I feel the love.”
So it wasn’t surprising to see an Instagram story from the actress earlier in the week of, as she wrote on it, a “rant” after her son had an unpleasant encounter.
“Hey guys,” she began in the video. “This is a message to all you Instacart people shopping at Whole Foods.”
For those who aren’t sure what Instacart is, it’s an online grocery delivery service. Instacart people are folks who are rushing around grabbing groceries at the store to deliver to folks’ homes. But don’t worry because Stafford knows exactly what it is. And who the people are.
“I can see who you are,” she continued. “First of all, you look like you’re on a mission. You’re out of your minds. You bang into me one too many times. You grab things that I’m actually looking at and about to grab. Today, you hit my son with your basket. Listen, and you didn’t say anything! Have a little respect.”
Rudeness and a lack of respect are two things, but hitting a kid is just beyond the pale. The actress gets that people are rushing around. She knows, “you’re shopping for someone else, I can see it in your eyes. I’m coming for you guys,” she wrapped up, pointing from her eyes to the camera. “That’s all that I have to say.”
And that’s really all that needs to be said. A little kindness and patience goes a long way, even if someone is in a hurry. Phyllis can get away with bad behavior (whether the fans want her to or not) because she’s a character on a soap opera. In real life, how about we all just take a breath, slow down and, as Stafford suggest, show a little respect?
Check out our photo gallery of other daytime stars and their incredible real-life kids in our photo gallery below.