Phyllis may be on the run from the law but that didn’t stop her from putting in an unscheduled appearance in Michael’s rented suite at the Genoa City Athletic Club. Yes, Young & Restless’ most chaotic redhead is back in town and while she may be able to dodge the likes of Detective Chance, she can’t hide from the consequences of her actions…

After faking her death, Phyllis reached out to Summer, knowing her daughter would work to protect her and keep the secret that she was alive. Daniel, having been raised by Danny, got a healthier dose of that pesky thing called “conscience” and would have wanted her to turn herself in.

It played out as Phyllis had hoped… sorta. Summer couldn’t bear the secret alone and it wasn’t long before she confided in her brother, who, as expected, was outraged by his mother and sister allowing Diane to sit behind bars on murder charges while they tried to come up with a plan.

But Summer was adamant that Daniel not go to the police, arguing that they might never see their mother again. Daniel instead went to the Abbotts, which created a mess of a different kind.

Although Daniel twisted the truth so as to spare Summer and Kyle’s marriage from the reality that she lied to her husband and let his mother remain incarcerated knowing full well no murder had taken place, as is wont to happen on soaps, eventually it came out.

Kyle was stunned when he followed Summer one night… directly to a suite occupied by Phyllis. He was quick to realize that Summer wasn’t behaving as though she’d just seen her mother for the first time and during an ensuing confrontation, finally put the shocking pieces all together. Summer had lied to his face and chosen her mother over his own (which maybe shouldn’t have been all that surprising).



Although Diane herself pointed out that Kyle may have done the same thing as his wife had the scenario been reversed, the guy who was begging for his wife’s forgiveness for his dishonesty only months before, was uncertain he would ever be able to get past Summer’s deception.

It came to Kyle asking Summer for a separation, and although her father Nick has been mostly out of the loop whilst dealing with the evil Cameron Kirsten and Sally’s shattering loss, he’s about to get back in it… and he won’t like what he learns.

Young & Restless spoilers indicate that Phyllis, who seems to be back in circulation in Genoa City thanks to a black hat and sunglasses, is about to get up close and personal with one of her least favorite things — the consequences of her actions.

As seen in the weekly preview, Summer will let her dad know Kyle asked for a separation and wants her to move out. When the Newman learns it’s all because she helped her messy mom Phyllis, who had faked her own death in an ill-advised revenge scheme, things are gonna get ugly.

Yep, expect Nick, who is one of few people who have the ability to cut Phyll deeply, to put her on blast. Sure, he’s also bound to be relieved that she’s not deceased, but she may wind up wishing she was just a little dead once he’s done pointing out that her selfish actions destroyed their daughter’s marriage. Or maybe she’ll just try to blame it all on Diane, who got this whole out-of-control ball rolling with her own return from the dead.



In any case, Nick needs an outlet for the pain and rage that has built up in recent weeks after what he’s been through, and Phyllis may just be the unlucky (although deserving) recipient!

What do you think Nick will say to Phyllis? Will she be deeply stung enough to do the right thing and turn herself in? Give us your take in the comment section.

