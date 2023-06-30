Credit: CBS screenshot

If you’ve been paying close attention over the last few weeks, you’ll have noticed that Young & Restless has been mentioning a certain gone-but-never-forgotten character fairly regularly of late. Now, that could obviously be a coincidence… but we can’t help wondering if this is their way of hinting that the much-missed beauty may soon be returning.

Whom are we talking about? Hilary Curtis, the attorney who wound up dying in the arms of her beloved husband, Devon, following a tragic accident back in 2018. In fact, we’re only a few short weeks away from the five year anniversary of Hilary death, which makes us even more suspicious about the fact that both Lily and Devon have referred to her of late.

You’ll recall that after she and Lily were involved in a terrible car accident, Hilary died, as did her and Devon’s unborn child. Soon after, Lily was sentenced to prison, thanks in part to a vengeance-seeking Devon. Recently, when Daniel feared his mom, Phyllis, might be facing serious jail time for faking her own death, Lily admitted that the time she’d spent as a ward of the state had actually changed her perspective on life.

A few days later, Chase suggested that Abby and Devon should move into the Chancellor mansion. Devon couldn’t help but think of Hilary, given that he’d originally purchased the penthouse hoping it would please her. What followed was a surprisingly long flashback to Hilary’s anger at him having made such a major decision without consulting her. “Why,” we wondered at the time, “are they devoting so much time to this particular flashback?”

While we’ve never been mathematicians, our ability to add 2 plus 2 has led us to believe that these Hilary references are anything but random. And we hear you out there, shouting, “Um, hello… she’s deader than the proverbial doornail. Remember? You just told us that a few paragraphs ago!”

Except… what if she’s not?

An awful lot has changed since Hilary supposedly died in Devon’s loving arms… including the revelation that both she and her twin sister, Amanda, had been given up by mom Naya. Why? To avoid scandal tainting the political career of Naya’s wealthy, powerful father, Richard.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from years of watching soaps, it’s that powerful, wealthy people get away with an awful lot of things. So what if Amanda’s family — filled with regrets about the past and believing that her involvement with Devon had caused their cast-aside daughter nothing but pain — paid the hospital staff to fake her death? They could then have whisked her off to a private facility, where she languished in a coma, perhaps only now, years later, waking up and longing to reconnect with the life she left behind…

Heaven knows fans would love nothing more than to have Mishael Morgan (who played both Hilary and Amanda, becoming the first African American woman in history to win the Lead Actress Daytime Emmy along the way) back. They’ve long considered killing the character off to be one of the biggest mistakes in Young & Restless history! And imagine the drama Hilary’s return would cause for Devon and Abby, who spent years traversing the long and winding road from friends to lovers.

Certainly stranger things have been known to happen in Genoa City, right?

While we ponder the possibilities, join us in reliving the highs and lows experienced by both Amanda and Hilary