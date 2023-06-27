Young & Restless Fans Pick Sides After Allison Lanier Fires a Shot Across the Bow: ‘*That* Didn’t Take Long’
We can’t say we were all that surprised when The Young and the Restless‘ Kyle and Summer began falling apart after all the drama between their mothers. But we weren’t entirely prepared yesterday for him to throw her out like he did! We’d say we’re hopeful for cooler heads to prevail after a little break, but seeing as how we already know from this week’s preview that Kyle’s going to end up in bed with Audra, that doesn’t seem likely!
Even if Kyle does end up regretting his actions, Summer’s bound to find out about his bed-hopping and once she does, we don’t see her being all that receptive to his apologies! In the meantime, Allison Lanier had a little something to say about her TV hubby’s, let’s say, indiscretions.
“Well,” she tweeted along with the week’s preview video, “That didn’t take long!”
Between the broken heart and the snake the actress added, we feel like we’ve got a pretty good idea about what Summer’s feelings to her husband’s infidelity will be! And it’s probably not far off from the fans!
Unsurprisingly, there weren’t a whole lot of people defending Kyle in the replies after this — but it’s clear some folks hold Diane and Phyllis at least partially at fault for tearing their children apart. As Beth put it in the replies, “Why is everyone so outraged at Kyle? People cheat on soaps. The hubby or wife shuts down the other one cheats. All this because of Phyllis and Diane? Wow!”
A few folks still had faith that “Skyle” would make it through this crisis just as they had handled past ones, but a whole lot of other people were cheering Summer on to kick Kyle to the curb and move on with someone better. “We no longer claim Kyle,” Rose announced. “Let us know when Summer gets a new man.”
As for who that new man might be, quite a few mentioned Chance — of course, that’s if he’s not busy romancing Sharon! But judging by the outrage at Kyle, we’re pretty sure folks are open to pretty much anyone but him. But while this is most definitely bad news for “Skyle,” it’s also good news for Young & Restless!
Because as Eme wrote, “Oh dang!! Going to be soap crazy!”
And at the end of the day, could we ask for anything more? Bring on the angst, the drama, the revenge! In short, bring on the soap!
Have “Skyle” gone from too perfect to totally toxic? See if they’re as bad as some of daytime’s worst couples in our photo gallery below!