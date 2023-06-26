Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Life has been a highway for Young & Restless’ Sharon lately — a highway to hell, that is — what with the loathsome and dangerous Cameron Kirsten resurfacing to torment the beleaguered blonde and her family. After a harrowing brush with death (hers and Faith’s), she’s looking forward to processing and moving forward… but there’s yet another twist ahead.

Many will recall that Cameron returned to “haunt” Sharon in the past. Believing she had killed him and ditched his body, she was terrified when he began appearing in windows and such. Of course, the truth was that Kirsten was still alive. The good news is that scenario isn’t about to repeat itself. The bad news is that Sharon’s about to discover that Cameron has found another way to mess with her, even from beyond the grave.

Yup… the Crimson Lights owner is about to get an overdose of deja vu when Nick arrives on her doorstep with a box that has been delivered for her. Frankly, if we were Sharon, we wouldn’t even accept packages for a while — the champagne bottle with the blood smear and the creepy matchbook from the hotel where Kirsten tried to rape her was quite enough. Nonetheless, she’ll open the package, per SOD.

As it turns out, it will be something of a Pandora’s box.

Upon examination of the contents, Sharon will learn, to her shock, that the box is from Kirsten’s attorney. Headwriter Josh Griffith teases that the items inside are “life-changing”, which can only mean one thing.

During his latest reign of terror, Cameron referenced his fortune on more than one occasion. He repeatedly tried to convince Sharon that she should run away with him — she wouldn’t even have to pack as he could buy her anything she wanted or needed and they could travel and live anywhere she chose. Somehow, Kirsten had amassed enough money that he could offer her the life of luxury and pampering she deserves. The only problem? He was part of the package.

It can’t have been coincidental that he kept mentioning his wealth. This leads us to believe the life-changing contents of the box may be related to an inheritance — a huge honkin’ inheritance — and the revelation is bound to send Sharon onto a roller-coaster of emotions.

This is Cameron we’re dealing with, however, and he’s known for his love of playing mind games. So, it’s safe to assume that the fortune, if Sharon even wants it, will have strings attached.

What hoops Sharon will have to jump through, and what she’ll do with her inheritance remain to be seen. Given the horrid nature of her relationship with Cameron, perhaps she’ll donate it to an organization that helps other women dealing with similar trauma.

What do you think the box will contain? Will Sharon accept it? Let us know your thoughts on this Young & Restless storyline in the comment section.

