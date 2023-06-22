Credit: CBS screenshot, Howard Wise/JPI

Wow! Young & Restless’s Victoria hit a new level of ruthlessness recently when she steamrolled over her brother Nick at Newman Enterprises. Suffice it to say that the “Queen of Freeze” (as at least one fan has taken to calling her), is due for a comeuppance. Her day of reckoning, however, may not play out as one would assume…

We’ve always known Victoria takes her role as CEO of Newman very seriously, but despite her insistence that she’s only doing what’s best for the company, viewers felt that her latest move was decidedly more… selfish.

From the moment Victoria heard that Cameron Kirsten was back in town, it seemed she began formulating a plan to capitalize on Nick’s misfortune. It was the opportunity she’d been looking for to get her lover into a top-level position… and keep him by her side on the daily (as if he’s not been already).

Victoria made noises about her fears for Sharon and Faith after learning they were in peril, but viewers took this with a grain of salt as she made them while lounging in bed with Nate where they’d been having a sex romp in the corporate suite. While there’s not much Vicki could have done to help her niece, the scenario didn’t exactly scream “concern”.



But it was what happened after that came across as so… cold.

Upon her return to the office, Victoria learned that Sharon and Faith had survived but that Sally had lost her baby. Again, she expressed dismay, but one could already see the wheels turning — she had just been handed another reason to bolster her argument that Nick should take a leave of absence.

Perhaps if Victoria didn’t have her head buried in her single-minded agenda of putting Nate in the C-suite, she’d have stopped to see the red flag that was Nikki refusing to back her up. It’s not often her mother opposes her so vehemently.



Victoria was so eager to install Nate as COO that she couldn’t even give Nick a day or two to decompress but called him while he was at the hospital with Sally and pressured him to come to the office immediately to talk business. Jeeze!

Despite Nikki insisting that Nick taking a leave would have to be his idea, Victoria ended up forcing it on her brother, who not only didn’t want to take time off but was keen to come to work so as to keep busy and get his mind off of all he’d been through. His sister, who wanted the exact same thing after Ashland died, refused him. Young & Restless fans were quick to comment on Victoria kicking Nick when he was down all so she could give her lover his job:

Victoria is cold blooded queen of freeze 🥶 #YR — CLH ✨🤍✨ (@CorbettA815) June 21, 2023

Victoria is really, really being awful. It’s so clear she didn’t care about Sharon or Faith at all. #YR — Sophia 💛 (@Sophia_in_NYC) June 21, 2023

Speaking of Ashland, it’s amazing that Victoria didn’t appear to learn a thing from that entire ordeal. She’s letting her feelings for a man cloud her judgment and blind her to his opportunistic agenda once again. Or is she? There are some hoping that Victoria is actually playing Nate, but if that’s the case the writers are keeping their cards close to the vest. Why install him as COO if she’s already onto him?

More likely, is that Victoria will need to learn another lesson from all of this. Many Young & Restless fans are hoping it’s her father, The Great Victor Newman, who will put the hammer down:

Victoria just got herself fired. I don’t believe Victor is going to put up with her crap over a man this time. #YR — Lia (@TherealLiaHardy) June 21, 2023

Others believe her day of reckoning will come courtesy of Nate taking over the company, which is a fun idea, but unlikely with Victor watching over the situation:

Victoria is the absolute worst. Imma need Nate to tear Victoria’s world apart while taking over NE. #YR pic.twitter.com/FWGgH7ZHWe — 1/29 (@Bryanna_SillyMe) June 21, 2023

No, it may not be Victor or Nate who gives Victoria her taste of soap karma. Instead, it may come from a less likely source and be fueled by revenge.

Nick, having been ousted from Newman Enterprises, may decide to channel all of the pent-up feelings he has about everything that’s gone down in his life recently into work after all… just not at Newman Enterprises.

Nick balked at the idea of joining Adam at McCall Unlimited when their father originally suggested it, but after Victoria’s distasteful power move, it may take on a whole new appeal.

Adam has Newman Media in his crosshairs and giving Victoria a taste of her own medicine might be just what the doctor ordered for Nick right now. Speaking of doctors… Elena could bring her podcast over to McCall and finally get that J.T. Hellstrom interview. It might even prove to be the tipping point that helps McCall finish off Newman in the battle of the media divisions. It would be sweet revenge for Nate’s ex if she could play a part in Victoria’s comeuppance after all that’s been said and done.

Whatever happens, Victoria is bound to learn that payback’s a bitch, and not in the too-distant future. What do you want to see happen in this Young & Restless storyline? Let us know in the comment section.

New! Don’t miss out on seeing Y&R and B&B stars in Monte Carlo in the gallery below.