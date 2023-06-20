Credit: CBS screenshot

As The Young and Restless’ Sally grapples with the heartbreaking loss of her daughter Hope, portrayer Courtney Hope is reaching out to viewers also reeling from the on-screen tragedy.

The actress took to her Instagram stories with a candid post after the airing of the first wrenching episodes — in which Adam and Elena broke the devastating news to Sally that her baby didn’t make it through her emergency surgery.

“To everyone that has lost a child, in whatever capacity, my heart is with you,” wrote Hope. “I know these last few days have been heavy to watch. The thousands of messages I’ve received from you guys, sharing your stories, makes my heart full with gratitude.”

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

While a very fictional Adam had to wrestle with the choice of saving the baby or saving Sally — who then woke up to the tragic result — real people have to make similar impossible decisions every day and suffer these devastating losses all too often. Hope shared how moved she was by viewers’ “openness and strength through one of the most difficult things one could go through in life.”

Fans who’ve watched Sally go from The Bold and Beautiful to The Young and the Restless know this is the roughest thing the character has withstood yet, and it couldn’t have been easy for Hope to play. The actress also opened up about the ways in which the loss of a child have touched her own life. “I’ve witnessed many loved ones lose their children at different stages of pregnancy and life, including my parents with the loss of my brother, and I know it is something that changes your world forever,” she said. “But I hope you guys know you’re not alone, and your story matters.”

Judging by the outpouring from viewers, both identifying with and empathizing with Sally, it’s clear her story matters as well. “I love you all,” Hope wrote in closing. “Your vulnerability and transparency has profound healing powers, and it’s been beautiful to witness the conversations between each and every one of you as you share your history through loss, grief and the journey forward.”

