Credit: Nick Sined/JPI

Young & Restless’s Christel Khalil had her fiance, Sam Restagno, by her side on a recent trip to the Monte Carlo Television Festival Awards and we have to wonder if the loved up couple is staying close because they’re celebrating. Khalil took the sneaky route to revealing some exciting news, slipping a major announcement into a video montage from her time overseas.

Setting a series of clips to music, Khalil wowed her followers with the sights and sounds of her trip to Monte Carlo where she was one of several cast members representing Young & Restless, including Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki), Amelia Heinle (Victoria), and her offscreen bestie and onscreen brother, Bryton James (Devon). A contingent of actors from sister soap Bold & Beautiful also was in attendance.

Partway through the montage, amid the many photos and clips, a sassy and smiling Khalil suddenly turns to the side to reveal that she is sporting a prominent baby bump — she’s expecting! See for yourself by watching the reel below:

Big congratulations! We couldn’t be happier for Khalil and Restagno on their baby news. The new addition will join Khalil’s son from a previous relationship, Michael Caden, who turned 13 years-old this year.

