Credit: CBS screenshot

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of June 19 – 23, Adam and Sally are left devastated Read what happens and watch the preview below.

Suffering from preeclampsia, Adam tried to keep Sally calm in her suite while Nick was off trying to save Sharon and Faith from Cameron. Nick had told Adam that Cameron had kidnapped Faith, but not to tell Sally how dangerous things had gotten under any circumstances, as it could set her blood pressure off. Adam did as advised, and Sally was too tired to question Adam for details on how dangerous Cameron was.

Eventually, Sally convinced Adam to take her to Society for some food and fresh air. However once there, Sally began experiencing pain, and Adam had to rush her to the hospital. Elena warned Sally’s blood pressure was dangerously high, and try as they did with medication, the doctors couldn’t get it under control. When Sally fell unconscious, Elena told Adam they had to deliver the baby now, and there was a chance either the child or Sally might not survive. When asked whose life should come first, Adam made a heartwrenching decision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs)

After Sally wakes up and asks Adam where her baby is, he explains there was a complication. Sally, with her eyes closed and holding back tears, asks, “Are you telling me our little girl, she’s not here…” Tearfully Adam confirms she didn’t make it, and he’s so sorry. In an earlier preview, Sally lashes out at Adam and blames him for their daughter’s death.

After the tragedy sinks in, Sally looks at her daughter’s footprints on a certificate, and cries that she’ll always be your mom, and she will never forget her.

Keep an eye out for new Young & Restless spoilers to learn who Nate takes advantage of, and who makes a power move.

Take a look at Young & Restless stars and their real-life partners in the featured photo gallery.

Video: Young & Restless/Instagram