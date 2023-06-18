Credit: Elizabeth Goodenough, Courtesy of the Everett Collection; Warner Brothers, Courtesy of the Everett Collection; Priscilla Grant, Courtesy of the Everett Collection

Usually, when something or someone is trending on Twitter, it’s not for a great reason. Often, it involves something scandalous or, in the case of famous people, the fact that they have died. But over the past 24 hours, Young & Restless alum Sasha Calle — known to the soap’s fans as Kyle’s ex-girlfriend, Lola — has been a steady presence in the “trending topics” column on the social media site. Why? Because people want her back… badly.

Now, while it’s true that a whole lot of Young & Restless viewers think the show made a huge mistake in letting Calle go, they aren’t actually the ones begging for her to make a return appearance. It’s actually people who’ve seen the movie The Flash and are not only calling her the best thing in it, but insisting that her take on Supergirl be given her own big-screen flick.

“I loved every second this Supergirl was on screen,” DegenerateJay told his followers. “If we never get to see this version of the character again, I’ll be extremely disappointed.”

Without any spoilers for The Flash, I will say that one of the best parts of the film was Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. I loved every second this Supergirl was on screen. If we never get to see this version of the character again, I’ll be extremely disappointed. pic.twitter.com/Hgp6BbgElJ — Degenerate Jay (@DegenerateJay) June 18, 2023

“I hope [producer] James Gunn pays attention to the positivity Sasha Calle’s Supergirl is getting,” added Abandoned Lizard. “It would be tragic to continue [the franchise] without her.”

I hope James Gunn pays attention to the posisitvity Sasha Calle’s Supergirl is getting and makes her the Supergirl in his movie in the DCU. It would be tragic to not continue with her. — Lonely Abandoned Beagle (@AbandonedLizard) June 18, 2023

Of course, soap fans happily joined the mix, many reminding those who are just discovering the actress that she was “ours” before hitting the big screen.

Hey, so maybe watching all those episodes of The Young and the Restless just to see Sasha Calle will have paid off, after all. 😁☺️ pic.twitter.com/rv9ioRwtO5 — Chris2-1B Returns (@1bChris2) June 16, 2023

All this talk of Lola has us reflecting on not only her, but the complicated role she played in Kyle and Summer's relationship…