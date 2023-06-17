Credit: ABC screenshot

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of June 19 – 23, it’s time for a family intervention! Read what happens and watch the preview below.

Between Diane and Jack’s engagement, Ashley moving Tucker into the family home and then announcing their engagement, and Billy and Jack suspecting Tucker was pushing Ashley to take over Jabot, the Abbott family has been in total disarray. And that’s not even getting into the Summer, Kyle and Phyllis drama! So no wonder Traci takes matters into her own hands. Coming up, Billy, Ashley, and Jack all get a text from Traci calling a family meeting — no excuses.

While Nick dealt with his own family issues, Adam stayed with Sally as his brother asked. Nick also asked Adam not to tell Sally what was going on with Cameron, and not knowing only made Sally more nervous. When Sally was overcome with pain, Adam rushed her to the hospital, where she ended up not responding to medication and fell unconscious. Elena told Adam they would have to deliver the baby now, warned him there could be complications, and asked who to prioritize if they could only save one. In a preview of what’s to come, Adam has to deliver the news to Sally that no mother wants to hear. Sally screams and wails, “No! I want her, Adam! Please, you let her die! You’re the reason she’s dead!” How might this change everything for Sally and the brothers going forward?

Nick and Sharon also got news that shook them to their core, Cameron had abducted Faith. Thanks to sleuthing by Chance they deduced Cameron, who had gained access to Sharon’s house through digging tunnels under it, likely had Faith in the sewer tunnels under the ranch. Nick and Sharon dredged through the muck to find their daughter, though Cameron was nowhere to be found. That’s when Cameron emerged, grabbed Sharon and held her at knifepoint, revealing Faith had a bomb strapped to her. He told Nick he could only choose to save one of them! Sharon managed to get the upper hand and stabbed Cameron with a knife she had on her just as Chance arrived, gun drawn and ready. Next week, Chance examines the bomb around Faith’s waist and says that before they can take it off the explosives will have to be carefully deactivated one-by-one. Nick asks, “And you can do that… right?” Now we doubt Faith is going to die, but we do wonder if this whole ordeal will reunite Nick and Sharon?

Keep an eye out for new Young & Restless spoilers to learn who Nate takes advantage of, and who makes a power move.

Updated! Take a look at Young & Restless stars and their real life partners in the gallery below.

Video: Young & Restless/YouTube