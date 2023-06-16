Credit: John Paschal/JPI

It’s a sad day for The Young and the Restless and its longtime fans: Brett Hadley, who for more than a decade played Detective Carl Williams, has passed away at the age of 92, Soap Opera Digest reports.

By the time the actor joined the cast as Paul’s crimefighting father, he had already amassed a long list of primetime credits. But it’s probably the role of Carl for which he will always be best known. When Hadley left the soap in 1991, Mary’s beloved husband was remanded to “the other room” — until nearly a decade later when we learned that he’d actually disappeared, a victim of amnesia, and started a whole new life!

Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) told the magazine that “Brett had the best sense of humor ever, and he and Doug [Davidson, ex-Paul] were a lethal pair to attempt to do a scene with. He was a wonderful actor and a great part of Young & Restless in those years. He will be very missed.”

Added Lauralee Bell (Christine): “Brett was the sweetest guy. Biggest smile and the believability of he and Doug Davidson being father and son was like no other!” Kate Linder (Esther) marveled that Hadley “definitely owned that role. I can still hear his voice. There will never be another Carl Williams.”

On this sad occasion, pay your respects to other soap vets we've lost in 2023

