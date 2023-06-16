Credit: CBS screenshot

After the impossible decision Young & Restless’s Adam was faced with making in the hospital, and the devastating loss that followed, there’s about to be fallout galore for Victor Newman’s tormented youngest son…

Adam, who was watching over Sally while his brother Nick battled to save Faith and Sharon from the clutches of the twisted Cameron Kirsten, reluctantly caved to her demand to leave the room and go out for a change of scenery and something to eat. We’ll never know if leaving her bed had anything to do with what happened next but unhappy circumstances ensued.

As Adam and Sally were dining, she was suddenly hit by pain in her right side intense enough to double her over. Adam leaped out of his seat to help her get up as he calmly told her he would be taking her directly to the hospital.



Unrecognizable as the Newman black sheep, Adam was the picture of calm and support as he guided his ex-girlfriend into Memorial and explained the situation to Elena. In a touching moment, Sally told Adam that Hope (his mother’s name) was a beautiful moniker for their baby girl… right before she lost consciousness.

From there, the situation escalated mind-numbingly fast as Elena declared that the crisis had become life-threatening to both Sally and her unborn baby… and Adam must decide which of them to save before Spectra was wheeled into emergency surgery.

Reeling, Adam first told Elena he couldn’t possibly make that choice. In a heartbreaking aside, he begged Sally to wake up and tell him what to do. But, alas, that wasn’t to be. Sally remained unconscious and at the very last moment, Adam made the most difficult decision of his life.



Knowing Sally would have wanted to save the baby, he instead chose to save the life of the woman he loves. But as we instantly realized, and saw a glimpse of in the preview for next week, that choice is going to come with huge repercussions.

Just as Sally and Adam were growing ever-so-close again while bonding over their unborn baby girl, the tragic turn of events will tear them apart… perhaps for good. Why? Sally blames Adam for the loss of the baby, telling him, “You’re the reason she’s dead!”

We all know she’s just grieving, but this is bound to bring Adam’s self-loathing to the surface and trigger a change in behavior as he punishes himself, shoulders the guilt and tries to move on.

Heartbroken by Sally’s rejection and grieving for his lost baby girl, Adam is almost certain to turn that inner pain and anger into a laser-focused attack on Newman Media — which means a return to the “old” Adam we haven’t seen for quite some time. Look out Victoria — and Victor — who will have his hands full refereeing between the siblings.

Indeed, Young & Restless spoilers indicate that Adam turns to the dark side by the end of next week.

Are you surprised that Adam will be revisiting his inner bad boy? Let us know in the comment section.

