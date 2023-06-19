Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Since arriving back in town, The Young and the Restless‘ Cameron and Diane have wrought havoc on the residents of Genoa City — some intentionally, others less so! Sharon, Nick and Faith’s terrorizing, for instance, were definitely part of Cameron’s plan from the start, while Phyllis’ wounds with Diane are, at this point, mostly self-inflicted!

Linden Ashby and Susan Walters, of course, have been at the daytime game for decades at this point, so they’re used to all the drama. And while you’d hope that their personal lives, at least, would be fairly drama-free, that hasn’t always been the case. Ashby drove that point home on a recent episode of Soap Opera Digest‘s podcast when he described a health scare the two faced down a few decades back.

Credit: Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

It started, Ashby recalled when he and Walters were going away for a weekend somewhere, “Telluride, actually. And then she didn’t feel great. She had this lump in her stomach and cramping and she went and got Rolfed (a form of massage) in the gut. She stuck her gut up against jacuzzi jets and all this.”

Apparently, nothing was helping her feel better, though, and the lump wasn’t going anywhere. Finally, she checked with her husband and asked if he could feel her stomach and see if he could detect anything.

“And she said, ‘I think I have a tumor or cyst or something,’” Ashby continued. He stammered a few things out, unsure of what to say or do. “You know, ‘Dr. Ashby,’ (saying), ‘I don’t know what to do about that!’ In hindsight, I probably had some great advice to give like, ‘Go to the doctor.’”

That was, of course, brilliant advice! And also the next logical step once Walters couldn’t resolve the problem on her own. So she went to the doctor. And?

“She was four months pregnant,” the actor exclaimed! “She wasn’t supposed to be able to get pregnant, that’s why she was going on birth control to kickstart her system!”

Credit: Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

It was a miracle, especially since, as Ashby put it, they’d done everything wrong up until finding out they were expecting. But miracle or not, they weren’t out of the woods by any stretch. For one thing, being pregnant while on birth control was a risk in and of itself. They ran a bunch of tests and things looked great.

But “she started having early labor and contractions,” Cameron’s portrayer explained. That meant shat Walters had to be on bedrest. She also had “low amniotic fluid and this whole thing.” In the end, of course, their first daughter, Grace, was born. But there’s a reason they named her as they did.

“Because by the Grace of God,” Ashby explained to Digest, “she’s here, she’s healthy and she’s amazing. But it was touch and go.”

From a tumor to a surprise, healthy and beautiful baby girl, it sounds like an emotional roller-coaster worthy of a soap opera. We’re so happy it all turned out amazingly well in the end.

