As Phyllis’ Life Burns Down, Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Shows Off Her Alter-Ego’s Fire-Starting Look
If there’s anything we learned from Netflix over the years, it’s that orange is the new black. Luckily for her, The Young and the Restless‘ Phyllis hasn’t quite made it to the orange jumpsuits of prison just yet. Though if she did, we bet it would be pure fire with her red hair! For now, though, she’s on the run with Summer determined to keep her mom out of jail.
But whether Summer and Michael can pull off a hail Mary and help Phyllis out of this impossible situation or she’ll end up just joining her mom in prison like Daniel’s afraid of, for now, at least, black is still the new black.
At least that’s what Michelle Stafford pointed out in the most stylish way possible with an Instagram photo and the caption, “Just cat burglar suits for Phyllis these days.” Hey, when you’re on the run trying to sneak, plot and plan your way out of the corner you backed yourself into, you’ve got to look sleek and stylish!
And with the reviews that came in, Stafford clearly pulled it off!
Melissa Ordway (Abby) just responded with a flame emoji, while Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) wrote, “Hottest burglar out there” along with the flame emoji!
But the kicker was Susan Walters’ responses, proving that she and Stafford get along far better than Diane and Phyllis every will! She went for the fire first, then a short time later added, “OMG, I somehow left a bunch of flames — but you do look pretty dang hot!!”
As fan Karen MacIntyre wrote, “Love you, girl! Don’t know how they write you out of this mess, but it better be good.”
Agreed! And hey, if Phyllis comes out of this with a special love of cat burglar suits forever after, we certainly won’t be complaining!
Phyllis is in a tight spot, but it isn’t her first, as you can see when you check out our photo gallery of her life below!