Sasha Calle may have left the role of Young & Restless’s Lola Rosales in the rearview to star in a big-screen superhero flick, but she remains close to her former castmates, who were on hand to support her when the moment finally came for the debut of The Flash, in which Calle stars as Supergirl.

Calle reunited with Bryton James (Devon), Brytni Sarpy (Elena), and Melissa Ordway (Abby) and hoisted a super-sized movie theatre drink as she posed for pics with the gang who played Lola’s friends on the number one daytime soap.

Ordway shared two photos from the fun outing and gushed, “Sasha Calle is Supergirl!!! We love you and we are so proud of you!!! You’re a star! ⭐️ Congratulations! 🎉” That goes for all of us here at SOAPS too!

Share in the exciting moment when Sasha Calle walked the red carpet at the fabulous premiere along with Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, and many others, by watching the video below.

As for Melissa Ordway, her former co-star isn’t the only loved one she’s been lifting up lately. Her husband Justin Gaston, who filled in as Chance when he and Abby wed, also has a new movie out on Pureflix entitled, “God’s Country Song.” It premieres in June.

But that’s not all. Her hunky hubs also released a new country song, The One, which he recently promoted on social media. His supportive wife jumped into the comments to enthuse, “Love this song! Love you!” Check it out!

Sasha Calle’s The Flash premieres in theatres everywhere on Friday, June 16, making it the perfect Father’s Day activity. Will you be heading out to see Calle as Supergirl? Let us know in the comment section.

