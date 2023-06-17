Credit: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage, Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Gloria has never and likely will never be above seducing men to get what she wants on The Young and the Restless. It almost worked with John Abbott, after all, and paid out big time when it came to Will Bardwell. She may have actually loved them both, but… a payout’s a payout! Judith Chapman, of course, also gets paid for the kissing — but that’s because it’s part of her job!

And sometimes, that job isn’t too terrible. Back in the ’80s, Chapman jumped around on a number of primetime hits, but, she told Soap Opera Digest in a recent issue, there was one guest star role in particular that got folks sitting up and taking notice. And that was when she ran into Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck.

Selleck did his own stint on Young & Restless as Jed Andrews back in the ’70s, but the sudser isn’t where he and Chapman crossed paths. Back in that decade, she was busy as As the World Turns‘ Natalie, so the two stars didn’t hook up until her 1981 guest star appearances on his primetime hit, Magnum, P.I.

Well, maybe “hook up” isn’t quite the right word there… But close!

Credit: CBS/Courtesy of the Everett Collection

“My neighbors,” Chapman recalled, “who are not connected to show business, said to me, ‘We just saw you on a thing with Tom Selleck!’” But when those neighbors noted the lip-locking she did with Magnum, she didn’t hesitate to set him straight. “The husband goes, ‘You kissed Tom Selleck!’ I said, ‘Oh, no, no, no. Tom Selleck kissed me and then I kissed him back!’”

Hey, that is an important distinction! And we doubt anyone could possibly blame her for kissing Selleck back — especially back in his Magnum days of the ’80s. Sometimes the acting life isn’t too shabby!

If you’re feeling nostalgic after that blast from the past, check out our Tom Selleck then and now photo gallery below.