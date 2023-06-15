Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (2)

Things really started to go off the rails in Genoa City this week on The Young and the Restless as Cameron’s evil kicked into high gear. He’s got Faith in his clutches and his ex in his sights. And now today, he’s facing off against Sharon and Nick — and all bets are off!

So why does Cameron hate Sharon so much that he’s kidnapping Faith and tormenting her family? Well, as Nick told Sharon, Cameron just wants her to fall in love with him again. (Or for the first time, either way). And yes, that’s odd. Does it mean that the end game is, in Cameron’s own twisted way to… reward Sharon?

Sure. Because the simple fact is, Linden Ashby explained on Soap Opera Digest’s podcast, he doesn’t hate Sharon. Nick, of course, is another matter, but, Cameron “genuinely loves Sharon. It’s probably not the healthiest relationship in the world, but his love is genuine.”

And that’s what makes it truly frightening. Cameron came back, per Ashby’s own words, as a total monster. But he’s not a cartoon villain out for elaborate revenge. (Well, not just out for revenge.) He’s someone who’s obsessed with an ex and filled with an abusive, dangerous, toxic kind of “love.”

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

It’s terrifying because it can be all too real. And it can even be all too seductive. Ashby shared that even as out of control and unkempt as Cameron is, there’s still a twisted allure behind him and his horrific love.

“It’s funny,” he noted on the podcast, “because this dialogue, you deliver it and Sharon would be like, ‘I find myself drawn in,’ and I’d be like, ‘Oh my God, this person’s insane!’ But it’s all making sense. It’s going along and it’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, I understand that!’” But as soon as you pause and step back you realize just how out of control and out of touch with reality Cameron is. “And then it’s like, ‘Whoah! No!’”

As Ashby put it, Cameron’s “a great character.” There’s a reason the fans love to hate him so much. And there’s a reason his return has lit Young & Restless on fire. In the end, we just can’t get enough of him, his twisted logic nor his dangerous obsession. So fingers crossed that by the time everything’s said and done, while we may get an end, we don’t yet get the end!

If Cameron is indeed a goner after all of this, we’ve put together a list of suspects of those who are most likely to take him out in our photo gallery below.