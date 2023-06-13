Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Young & Restless viewers have seen Summer and Kyle’s marriage crumble over the past few weeks and if a new interview is anything to go by, the estrangement may be about to get a whole lot more complicated!

It didn’t go over well with Summer when Kyle did a deal with her grandfather, Victor, behind her back and kept it hidden. Once all was forgiven, the very-marrieds made a pact to never keep secrets from one another again. They managed to keep that train on the track right up until his mother was accused of killing her mother… which is bound to put a little strain on any relationship.

Though Summer became distant from Kyle, who didn’t believe Diane to be responsible for what happened to Phyllis, they remained under the same roof and he worried about her continually.

Enter Phyllis, very much alive, but in hiding after killing Jeremy Stark in self-defense. After a clandestine meeting with her mother in Chancellor Park, Summer channeled the guilt she’d been feeling about how she treated her mother before she “died” into a mission to help Phyllis out of the mess she’d landed in.

In a definite turning point where her marriage was concerned, Summer elected to keep the news of her mother’s return from the dead from her husband, whose mother was still incarcerated on murder charges. As this is a soap opera, we all knew that Kyle would learn the truth sooner or later and the you-know-what would hit the fan.

After following his wife to the Athletic Club, Kyle walked in on Phyllis, Daniel, and Summer meeting in a suite and quickly deduced that it wasn’t the first time his other half had seen her mother alive.



During a confrontation later at the Abbott mansion, Kyle put the pieces together and realized that Phyllis had reached out to Summer before the charges were dropped against Diane and that she “chose her mother over his” by letting her languish in jail despite knowing that no murder had been committed.

At this point, Summer is still laser-focused on protecting and helping her mother and has concocted a scheme to pay the ambulance driver to say he saw Phyllis kill Stark in self-defense, even going to Victor for help tracking the guy down. Kyle, meanwhile, is unsure if he can forgive his wife, who, Diane mentioned in passing, has been sleeping in the pool house.

With Kyle set to cross paths with Audra, it feels like a split is imminent for “Skyle” and fans have speculated about who Summer’s next love interest might be, with Detective Chance Chancellor, who has been incredibly sympathetic toward her, being the front-runner.



In a recent interview with JLJ Media, Chance’s portrayer Conner Floyd was asked about Chance and Summer’s connection.

Unsurprisingly, Floyd confirmed, “He definitely has a soft spot for Summer.” That said, he wasn’t really sure why.

As the interview continued, Floyd speculated on the reasons that Chance might feel drawn to Summer, and in doing so, may have dropped a huge Young & Restless spoiler!

Floyd mused, “Maybe she reminds him of Abby, or there’s something with the baby and the family drama, but Chance definitely has a soft spot for Summer and he wants to help her.”

Umm, excuse? What does, “Something with the baby” even mean?

Is it possible that Floyd gave away an upcoming plot point there? Will Summer wind up estranged from Kyle and find out she’s pregnant with his child?! If so, will she come clean or keep yet another secret?

Watch the interview with Connor Floyd for yourself below and then give us your take in the comment section.

Video: JLJ Media/YouTube

Look back on Abby and Chance’s love story in the photo gallery below.