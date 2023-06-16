Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

It was the question on everyone’s mind, but only The Young and the Restless‘ Nikki was brave enough to pose it to Victoria. “If Nicholas were to walk away from Newman, for whatever reason, would you consider elevating Nate to that position?” And at that very moment, Nate and Audra were across town raising a glass to the notion of Nick’s ouster and their ascension. All of us leaves us wondering if Victoria is about to throw her father’s “family first” policy out the window by showing her brother the door in order to make room for her lover!

Anybody paying close attention knows that what started as a casual office tryst has become much more, at least where Victoria is concerned. She was downright tickled when Nate suggested that they make things official by going on a real — and very public — date. Not that half of Genoa City didn’t already know exactly what was going on between the two of them.

But is Victoria really so caught up in the web of deception being spun by Nate — with a healthy assist from Audra — that she would oust Nick? Sure, she could claim it was for his own good. Victoria might even seem downright generous, offering to have her brother take a “leave of absence” in order to deal with the fallout of Cameron returning to terrorize Sharon.

Nate’s ambitious nature, however, isn’t exactly a secret. In fact, it’s one of the qualities that Victoria — unlike his ex, Elena — finds most attractive about the hunk. Which means that no matter how hard she tries to tell herself that making Nate COO would be a temporary move designed to help Nick, deep down, we’re pretty sure she’d know better. After all, she grew up watching daddy Victor use the company as his own way of rewarding (or punishing) those around him… especially family members!

Which ultimately means that Victoria has to know that Nate wouldn’t easily hand that powerful position back to Nick. Translation: She’d be willingly choosing Nate over the brother who has (mostly) been by her side as she suffered the slings and arrows of an often-cruel world, and that’s just cold… even for a woman who, for years, was perceived as being something of an ice queen. (Heck, surely we aren’t the only ones who remember that back in the day, she was labeled as being frigid — in every sense of the word — by then-rival Nina!)

Worse, the fact that she’s been sleeping with a subordinate could result in Nate threatening to file a sexual harassment lawsuit unless he was allowed to maintain the status quo. No matter how you slice it, this ain’t gonna be pretty… especially if Nick’s warnings prove true and Nate winds up breaking Victoria’s heart!

It feels as if perhaps Victoria needs a reminder of just how spectacularly bad things went the last time she mixed business and pleasure… and the gallery below, tracking her romance with Ashland, should do the trick!