Young & Restless leading lady Melissa Ordway and her family are on the move. “Today, we said goodbye to a house that was filled with so many happy memories and fun times,” she Instagrammed over the weekend. “We hope the new owners love it as much as we did!”

The actress, who just celebrated her 10th anniversary as Abby on the CBS soap, shared in April that she and husband Justin Gaston, who you’ll recall as Chance’s stand-in during the big 12,000th-episode wedding, had purchased a plot of land and were building a house in Tennessee. All the more space for daughters Olivia, 7, and Sophie, 5, to run around!

As you can see in the post below, the construction is going well. The family even stopped by to give it “a little love,” as Ordway put it, and an added touch of inspiration.

Late last month, as Sophie graduated from preschool, Mom marveled, “Where did the time go?” and told her younger daughter that “we are so proud of you.

“Her teachers described her perfectly today,” she added. “‘Quiet and reserved until she feels comfortable, and then she really blossoms. Always happy and joyous and a leader.’ We are so thankful for a school community that made Sophie feel comfortable enough to truly ‘blossom’ the last couple of years.”

