Young & Restless Preview: Sharon Warns ‘He Does Not Bluff’ as Cameron Makes His Most Sinister Threat Yet
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of June 12 – 15, things take a deadly turn. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Cameron’s obsession with Sharon went to levels nobody was expecting when he poisoned Faith’s cat and left it on the family’s doorstep to be found. Cameron later tried to frame Nick for coming into his suite and beating him up, which naturally Nick didn’t do. For Faith’s protection, Sharon decided to send her out of town, but Faith isn’t going to make it to where she was to be going. In an earlier preview for the week to come, Sharon cries to Nick that Cameron has taken Faith!
In the latest tease, Sharon is sent a photo on her phone of Faith unconscious and bound and gagged on what appears the be the floor of a barn. When Faith wakes up, Cameron tells her how beautiful she is and strokes her hair.
Back at Sharon’s, she cries, “He took our baby!” while Nick insists, “We have to find her!” Later, Cameron calls Sharon, who demands her daughter back. Cameron says she’ll get her daughter back, he just can’t guarantee her condition.
Sharon warns, “He does not bluff, he will kill her.” As the ultimate confrontation looms, who will survive?
