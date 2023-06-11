Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

After The Young and the Restless dropped the promo revealing that Cameron kidnaps Faith the week of June 12, the villain’s portrayer Linden Ashby took to Instagram to get frank about his comeback to the soap that wife Susan Walters calls home. “So,” he began, “most of you know that Susan has been on The Young and the Restless for a while now. Well, they asked me to come on and bring back a character that I did over 20 years ago… and I said, yes!

“I was reluctant for a lot of reasons,” he added. “1. It’s really hard work. Tons of dialogue, and they shoot at least a show a day. 2. I didn’t want to suck and embarrass myself and, more importantly, embarrass Susan. And 3. I was about to direct another TV movie, and I didn’t think the schedule would work out. But, it did.”

Now, as it looks like Cameron’s reign of terror will soon be coming to an end, Ashby is evaluating the experience. “And I gotta be honest, I had a blast,” he said. “I love Sharon Case, I love Josh Morrow, Reylynn Caster, and… I love that girl who plays Diane! So, thanks [headwriter/executive producer] Josh Griffith for inviting me to come hang for a bit.”

Needless to say, Walters hasn’t been embarrassed in the slightest by her husband. “You’re amazing on the show!” she replied to his post. “Scary… but amazing!”

Case seconded that emotion. “He really is!” she exclaimed. “And the scene with the two of you together was phenomenal, Susan!”

How Cameron will be written off remains a question. But our money is on the kind of murder that leads to a mystery. There is certainly no shortage of people in Genoa City who want the baddie dead. Check out the list of likeliest killers in the photo gallery below.